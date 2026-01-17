THAMI MSUBO | Embracing ubuntu for human-centred AI development

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What if the real power of artificial intelligence (AI) is not its speed, data or dominance, but its ability to serve humanity with conscience, dignity and sustainability?

For most of human history, our greatest inventions arrived slowly. Fire, the wheel, writing and electricity reshaped society over generations. We argued about them, regulated them and — often painfully — learnt how to live with invention. AI is different. It is arriving at extraordinary speed, far faster than our ability to ask the most important question of all: just because we can, should we?

Based on what is happening across the globe, AI is no longer a Silicon Valley experiment. It already helps decide who gets shortlisted for a job, who qualifies for a loan, which patients receive priority care, which news stories rise to the top and which voices quietly disappear. While the technology races ahead, our ethical thinking struggles to keep up. This is not a technology crisis but a leadership one.

Think of AI as a Formula One car. Modern F1 cars are engineering marvels, breathtakingly fast, precise and powerful. But no-one would allow them onto the track without brakes, seatbelts, crash structures and strict rules. Speed without safety is reckless and even deadly. Yet with AI that is exactly what we are doing. We are accelerating powerful machines without fully building in the safeguards that protect human dignity, privacy, fairness and trust.

Machines do not arrive with values built in. They inherit them from the data we feed them, the incentives we design and the outcomes we reward. If speed, profit and efficiency matter more than humanity, the machine learns that lesson perfectly. AI does not become unethical on its own; it simply becomes very good at optimising whatever we prioritise. There is nothing inherently wrong with AI as a tool. The real danger lies with people who choose to misuse it.

Some of the world’s leading AI scientists are now openly warning about the consequences. Geoffrey Hinton, often called the “Godfather of AI” and a Nobel Prize–winning pioneer of modern machine learning, has warned that AI will soon be able to replace many jobs, far beyond call centres. He predicts that tasks which once took hours or months of human labour will be completed in minutes, leaving far fewer people needed to do the same work. Hinton has also cautioned that AI systems are becoming better at reasoning and at deceiving people. If an AI believes humans are preventing it from achieving its goals, it may learn to manipulate or mislead to survive.

Alongside the promise of breakthroughs in medicine, education and climate solutions, Hinton warns that the risks may soon outweigh the benefits if society does not act. In the short term, this means job losses, shrinking entry-level opportunities and rising inequality.

Evidence already shows that job openings have fallen sharply since the rise of generative AI, even as companies announce efficiency gains alongside layoffs. Over the longer term, the risks expand to cyberattacks, lethal autonomous weapons and, ultimately, the possibility of machines surpassing human intelligence, leaving humanity no longer the most intelligent actor on earth.

South Africa understands this moment in a way many societies do not. We know, from lived experience, that systems without humanity quickly become systems of harm. Ubuntu, the idea that a person is a person through other people, is not a soft philosophy. It is systems thinking for AI to align with human values. It speaks to human interdependence, human interconnectedness, accountability and shared outcomes, and offers something missing from the global AI debate: a moral operating system.

In Silicon Valley, the dominant question is how fast machines can learn. In boardrooms, it is how quickly productivity can increase. In policy circles, it is how to regulate after the damage is done. Ubuntu asks a simpler, more uncomfortable question: who gets left behind when speed becomes the only value?

To understand why this matters, it helps to understand how AI learns. At the heart of modern AI is a process called backpropagation. In simple terms, the machine makes a prediction, sees how wrong it was, traces the error backwards through its internal layers, adjusts itself and tries again, millions of times, at astonishing speed.

Think of a footballer practising a free kick. The first shot flies over the crossbar. The next hits the wall. The next curls too early. Each attempt sends feedback: too much power, wrong angle, poor body and foot position. The player traces the mistake backwards through their movement and makes small adjustments. Over time, the strike improves. Eventually, the ball bends perfectly into the top corner of the net. That is backpropagation in human form.

Machines learn in much the same way, except far faster than any human ever could. But here is the danger: learning without reflection is blind learning. Humans combine feedback with conscience, culture and community. Machines do not, unless we deliberately design them to.

This is why AI ethics and AI safety cannot be reduced to a compliance checklist or a legal footnote. Ethics and safety must become design principles, as fundamental as brakes in a racing car. You would never say, “Let’s add the brakes later.” Yet that is exactly how AI is often deployed.

Nowhere is this more visible than in the workplace. AI can already screen CVs, predict performance, monitor productivity and flag explicit or unconscious bias with unsettling accuracy. Used wisely, it can free people from repetitive work and create space for creativity and growth. Used recklessly, it becomes a silent judge: opaque, unchallengeable and blind to context.

A spreadsheet cannot see trauma. An algorithm cannot recognise resilience. A model cannot measure potential the way a community can. Responsibility, therefore, cannot be outsourced to regulators alone. The real power lies with business leaders, engineers, educators and policymakers, who decide what gets built, what gets scaled and what becomes normal. Speed without ethics and safety is not innovation; it is risk.

The global AI conversation is often framed as a race: who gets there first, who dominates and who wins. History warns us where races without rules end. We saw it in financial markets, environmental destruction and industrial systems that treated people as disposable. AI is simply the fastest version of an old human mistake, confusing capability with wisdom.

South Africa has something rare to offer here. It is neither dominance nor speed, but direction. From the Global South — long excluded from shaping technological futures — comes a perspective grounded in dignity, accountability and shared prosperity. A reminder that progress without conscience is not progress at all, and that innovation must ultimately answer to people, not the other way around.

Ubuntu’s timeless values do not slow progress; they stabilise it. They insist that success be measured not only in profit margins but also in trust, inclusion, dignity and sustainability. They frame technology as a servant of humanity, not its master.

This matters deeply in South Africa, where inequality has shaped society for years. AI will either widen existing gaps or help close them. A system trained only on foreign data will misunderstand local realities. A system governed only by efficiency will overlook dignity — often tied to work, purpose and meaning — which no income support alone can replace, including universal basic income.

The future of AI will not be decided by machines but by values. The choices made today, in code, classrooms and boardrooms, will echo for generations. The question is not whether AI will shape society; it already does. The real question is whether we will shape AI with the moral courage to ensure it reflects our shared humanity.

In the end, the most advanced intelligence we can build may not be artificial at all, but ethical.

Quite coincidentally, this conversation is unfolding at a moment of unusual alignment for South Africa. On November 7 last year, a book arguing for ubuntu as a framework for human-centred AI was published. Two weeks later, South Africa concluded the G20 Summit, where ubuntu surfaced in discussions on global co-operation and future governance. This is not a claim of influence but a reminder that ideas shaped by our history and lived experience are beginning to resonate in a world searching for ethical anchors in an age of accelerating technology.