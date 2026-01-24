PLEASEDUNCAN PIETERSE | Taking steps to ensure the budget can deliver for all

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We are currently at an important turning point in South Africa’s fiscal trajectory.

The medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in November projected that debt would stabilise as a share of GDP for the first time since 2009. Next month’s budget will show we are on track to achieve this target and reduce the debt over the medium term and beyond. Improved fiscal conditions will reduce the cost of servicing our debt, freeing up resources for critical frontline services and investment in public infrastructure.

We are already seeing the benefits: bond yields have fallen, the currency has strengthened, and South Africa has had its first ratings upgrade in 16 years from a major global credit-rating agency.

Our fiscal strategy since 2024 has been to run a growing primary surplus — where the government’s revenue is ever larger than its non-interest spending. The 2026 budget will show we have achieved a third consecutive primary surplus and are on track to increase this over the medium term. As we narrow the deficit and reduce the debt in coming years, this will benefit the economy as a whole.

Importantly, lower interest rates across the economy reduce costs for households and businesses, support the nascent recovery in confidence, and ultimately drive higher economic growth and faster job creation. Next month’s budget will build on these early successes and continue the government’s efforts to strengthen fiscal credibility.

The tabling of the 2026 budget on February 25 will inevitably prompt comparisons with the wrangling over last year’s budget.

The 2025 budget was finally approved at the third attempt. And while the process was far from ideal, it gave rise to a series of reforms based on the lessons learnt. Some of these budget reforms were conceptualised in 2024, when the National Treasury recognised the need to improve consultation on the budget and more strongly embed spending efficiency into the process.

Lifting the level of investment in infrastructure is crucial to driving higher growth and providing more and better quality public services

Successfully implementing the budget reforms now under way will be important to continue building fiscal credibility and strengthening public trust in the budget.

In 2025, for the first time, budget guidelines issued to departments were endorsed by the cabinet. The technical committee on the budget, which until last year was called the medium-term expenditure committee, was reconfigured. It now has a broader mandate and comprises many of the most experienced directors-general in the government. They in turn advise the ministers’ committee on the budget, which further informs the submission to the cabinet. Consultation with government of national unity partners has been formalised, along with formal discussions with the legislature (represented by the speaker of the National Assembly and the chair of the National Council of Provinces) and the judiciary (represented by the chief justice). As the Treasury works to finalise the budget, these committees have already begun meeting to discuss the often tough decisions that must feed into that framework.

Last year’s contested budget process also highlighted the need to improve the efficiency of government spending. We have started implementing an efficiency drive into government operations and hard-wiring it into the way departments think about their budgets. Starting in 2025, all departments have implemented a new programme-assessment matrix. This methodology requires them to use standardised metrics to assess their spending and identify low-priority or underperforming programmes that can be reviewed or rationalised.

The 2025 budget launched the targeted and responsible spending programme (TARS), which seeks to review projects and programmes with a view to cutting waste and redirecting limited resources towards high-impact schemes. In the MTBPS we pencilled in R6.7bn of TARS savings, mainly from ineffectual public transport grants and wastage in the social grants system. The 2026 budget will target further efficiency savings in areas such as ghost workers and early retirement. However, it must be said that making TARS work requires political will and sometimes difficult trade-offs. It will take time for it to unlock significant savings.

The budget reform that can best ensure the government sustains South Africa’s improving fiscal credibility in the long term is the introduction of a binding fiscal anchor.

The Treasury has over the past two years developed a proposal for a formal fiscal anchor. We will provide an update in next month’s budget, as promised. As highlighted by the minister of finance in November, we are exploring a principles-led approach rather than a hard numerical rule. It would provide for clear parliamentary oversight and stronger reporting on fiscal risks. As the government binds itself to fiscal sustainability, we can ensure that socioeconomic rights continue to be realised and that the budget can deliver for all.

The government’s strategy to put South Africa on a higher growth path rests on the following four pillars: fostering macroeconomic stability, improving state capacity, catalysing economic reform, and investing in infrastructure.

Lifting the level of investment in infrastructure is crucial to driving higher growth and providing more and better quality public services. We have embarked on a range of reforms to mobilise private resources towards this end and ensure projects are delivered more effectively and efficiently.

In December, we listed South Africa’s first infrastructure bond on the JSE, creating a new asset class for investors. We have also made progress in establishing a new credit-guarantee vehicle that will incentivise private sector investment, at scale, in priority infrastructure, starting with the expansion of the electricity grid. Another milestone was the signing early in 2026 of an agreement to establish a new infrastructure finance and implementation support agency that will crowd in private participation to augment public sector capacity and finances. And we are working to improve the government’s own capacity to finance and deliver projects effectively.

In the 2025 MTBPS, the minister of finance announced a lower inflation target, enhancing macroeconomic stability and the credibility of monetary policy. Evidence that we are delivering on our fiscal strategy has further strengthened macroeconomic stability.

The 2026 budget will show we are on track to continue building fiscal credibility while we make progress on budget reforms that support the government’s ability to deliver on the other pillars of growth.