EDITORIAL | A slap in the face for voters

Despite assurances that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his decision deep consideration, the pay hikes will strike a sour note with many South Africans struggling to make it through the month.

In a crucial election year, the announcement this week that a host of top-tier state employees, including MPs, cabinet ministers and their deputies, are getting above-inflation increases is a spectacular own goal for the ANC.

Yet, much like a Duracell bunny on autopilot, the president appears unable to stop shovelling dirt out of the party’s open grave.

Just last year finance minister Enoch Godongwana tried to push through a 2% VAT hike “to address the country’s constrained fiscal position”. Has the government come into a windfall we don’t know about? And if so, when the budget rolls around again this year, will social grants for South Africa’s most vulnerable citizens be lavishly prioritised? We don’t think anyone should hold their breath.

This week it emerged that more than 1,000 newly graduated doctors have not been placed at state hospitals for internships due to a lack of government funding. Without this internship they cannot get jobs. This should take precedence over hiking cabinet ministers’ annual salaries by 3.8% to R2.79m.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa warned that officials who fail to provide basic services would be held accountable and ministers who fail to delegate official tasks to deputies risked presidential sanction, suggesting some dissatisfaction with the performance of his senior staff.

Many government departments are failing miserably to meet their mandates, and these salary increases are a slap in the face for the electorate, who are impacted daily by the state’s inability to do its job properly.