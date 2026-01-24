KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI | Silencing dissent through internet shutdowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Silencing the population — for example by shutting off internet access — has become a familiar tactic, denying the world access to the realities on the ground, says the writer.

One of the most celebrated writers and thinkers of the 20th century, George Orwell, once said: “Freedom of the press, if it is anything at all, means the freedom to criticise and oppose.”

Authoritarian regimes are notorious for using censorship as a tool to silence dissenting voices. Press freedom is the cornerstone of any functioning democracy in the world.

The violent scenes witnessed from Uganda to Iran are a reminder of how Kenyan authorities weaponised social media to suppress the Gen Z protests between June 2024 and July last year. These demonstrations, led largely by young people under the age of 28 against the proposed #FinanceBill, relied heavily on social media to organise and mobilise thousands. In response, the government employed intimidation tactics to smear activists and scare people from participating.

A few weeks ago, following the abduction of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro by the US military, the internet was shut down. This was a deliberate political tactic designed to deprive citizens of press freedom and their ability to choose what to believe. People were fed a one-sided, pro-government narrative. Venezuela is a totalitarian state with a history of incarcerating opposition figures without fair trial, forcing many to migrate to the US and Europe.

In another totalitarian regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the internet remains shut down as authorities insist that widespread protests are the work of the US and Israel, its bitter enemies. These claims have not been supported by evidence. Instead, they are used to deny the Iranians press freedom — a freedom that would allow them to alert the world to their suffering under an autocratic system.

Authoritarian regimes not only shut down the internet but also violated human rights through assault, sexual violence, abduction and murder, knowing there would be little or no reporting of these crimes

The state of the media in Iran deteriorated from the early 2000s, when its leader, Ali Khamenei, accused journalists of undermining the regime. This was followed by unjustifiable arrests and the permanent shutdown of media houses. These repressive measures effectively silenced reformist voices, many of whom feared for their lives. It marked the beginning of the end for press freedom in the country. It would be myopic to expect press liberties to flourish when the repressive Iranian regime controls every aspect of public life.

This is not the first time Iran has imposed an internet shutdown. Similar measures were enforced for seven days in November 2019; in 2022 during the Women, Life, Freedom protests; and again during the Israel-Iran war in June last year. Silencing the population has become a familiar tactic, denying the world access to the realities on the ground. The regime understands the power of digital media and its ability to enable democratic transition — hence the persistent use of censorship.

In Uganda, long-time leader Yoweri Museveni unleashed his military and security forces against supporters of his main rival, Bobi Wine, who maintains that he was robbed in a highly disputed election. The decision to shut down the internet in that country raises questions about whether these elections could be deemed free and fair.

As in Kenya, Iran and Venezuela, Museveni understands the power of the internet — and its role in the Arab Spring of 2011. These authoritarian regimes not only shut down the internet but also violated human rights through assault, sexual violence, abduction and murder, knowing there would be little or no reporting of these crimes.

It is therefore embarrassing that the AU congratulated Museveni on his victory, claiming the elections were well run. This is a lie. The military and police were unleashed against Wine from the start of his election campaign; roads were blocked and he was effectively placed under house arrest. His supporters were assaulted without justification — abuses that were well documented thanks to technology. The AU should be the first to condemn such conduct, not condone it.

• Kgwadi is a political analyst and researcher