Q&A with transport minister Barbara Creecy on road safety after deadly crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Why aren’t the owners of these vehicles being charged along with the drivers?

That’s a question you must put to the SAPS and the NDPP (national director of public prosecutions). It’s a very good question.

Have you put it to them?

I read yesterday that the driver was not the owner of the vehicle. There are a number of issues I want to follow up with the department of justice. There was an accident that occurred in, I think, Khutsong in 2023, and questions are being posed about what happened to the driver of that vehicle. I think 18 children were killed.

Have you followed that up?

It’s my intention to communicate with the minister of justice on this, as well as the issue of the owner versus the driver of the vehicle in the accident on Monday.

Would you agree that as long as owners are not held accountable and drivers are soon back on the roads these horrific accidents will continue?

I think there is work that needs to be done in the whole value chain of enforcement. My side relates to patrolling the roads and doing the kind of operations we had yesterday. But the value chain involves prosecutors, magistrates, etcetera. You have to work on the value chain of enforcement if you want better outcomes. We do need to approach the department of justice so that we can institute training of prosecutors and magistrates so that they understand why road infringement cases are not minor offences.

Why is the flurry of activity we’re seeing now always reactive?

You can’t say that. I have been working extremely hard on road safety for the last year. For the first time in five years we’re starting to turn around the statistics in terms of accidents and death toll.

What about scholar transport safety?

Before the opening of schools we — myself, the deputy minister, all the MECs — agreed to begin a programme that would test the roadworthiness of publicly procured scholar transport; all the buses. What we planned was then to begin from the opening of schools, bringing in the private transport. But if you issue a call for all scholar transport vehicles to be brought in, you can’t be sure that the vehicle that’s brought in for road testing is the vehicle that’s actually being used. The only way you can be sure about that is to go to the school to inspect the vehicle that is there dropping off the children.

Is this happening?

That is the process we have begun.

When?

From the opening of schools. Before this accident. But if you’ve got to visit more than 2,000 schools [in Gauteng], you’ll understand that’s not an exercise you’ll complete in three days.

What about monitoring the drivers?

That is what we want to do. To have consistent oversight over the system you need to involve principals and parents. We’re beginning a public education campaign to enable parents to ask questions: “Can I see your roadworthy certificate, your public driver’s licence permit?” If parents had asked those questions about that vehicle ... that guy didn’t have a PDP or valid roadworthy certificate.