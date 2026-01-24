RAMATEU MONYOKOLO | Only fiscal discipline on all levels will get us out of water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Resident in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, have battled for year to access clean water. Chronic municipal non-payment has resulted in water boards accumulating staggering levels of debt, says the writer. File photo.

Safeguarding South Africa’s water security requires decisive fiscal and institutional action to stabilise water boards and protect the water sector from systemic collapse.

In this context, the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (Awsisa) fully supports National Treasury’s decision to withhold equitable share transfers from municipalities that are defaulting on their payment obligations to water boards. This unprecedented intervention reflects the gravity of the financial crisis confronting water boards and the urgent need to restore sustainability across the water value chain.

For many years, the country’s water boards and sector institutions have operated within a complex and often contradictory policy environment. They’re required to function as self-financing entities operating under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), while simultaneously fulfilling a developmental mandate to supply bulk water to municipalities that are themselves financially distressed.

This structural tension has long been acknowledged but insufficiently addressed. The consequences have been predictable and severe.

Chronic municipal non-payment has resulted in water boards accumulating staggering levels of debt, with outstanding arrears now standing at R28bn and continuing to rise as non-payment persists.

As revenues have declined, critical maintenance and refurbishment have been deferred, balance sheets have weakened and financial resilience has steadily eroded. For too long, these challenges were treated in isolation, with individual institutions attempting to manage what is, in reality, a systemic failure.

Structural failures severely constrain the ability of municipalities to meet their financial obligations, entrenching a vicious cycle of declining service delivery, growing arrears and deepening institutional fragility

Today, South Africa’s water boards — custodians of bulk water supply and critical infrastructure — face an unprecedented financial crisis that threatens their very survival. Mounting debt has eroded cash flows and compromised the ability of water boards to meet basic operational obligations, including routine maintenance and debt servicing. Without decisive intervention, the sustainability of several water boards is at serious risk.

The roots of this crisis lie primarily within the municipal tier of government. Many water services authorities continue to struggle with:

weak governance;

dysfunctional billing systems;

poor revenue collection; and

high levels of non-revenue water — approaching 47% of treated volumes in some cases due to leaks and losses.

These structural failures severely constrain the ability of municipalities to meet their financial obligations, entrenching a vicious cycle of declining service delivery, growing arrears and deepening institutional fragility.

The consequences of sustained non-payment are stark. Several water boards, including Vaal Central Water and Magalies Water, face the prospect of exhausting their cash reserves within the next year if the current trends persist.

This raises the real risk of bankruptcy or interruptions to bulk water services. The collapse of the Sedibeng Water board in 2022, following prolonged municipal non-payment, stands as a sobering warning of what unchecked debt can precipitate.

The erosion of water boards’ financial viability has direct and far-reaching implications for national water security. Water boards are responsible for the treatment, distribution and maintenance of bulk systems serving millions of households, businesses and agricultural users. When they are financially distressed, infrastructure maintenance is deferred, leakages increase and operational reliability deteriorates.

In extreme cases, water boards have been unable to pay the department of water and sanitation (DWS) for untreated raw water, further destabilising the broader water value chain.

It is against this backdrop that the Treasury — supported by the water and sanitation minister, Awsisa, the DWS and the portfolio committee on water and sanitation — took the necessary step against defaulting municipalities to enforce payment discipline. Early indications suggest this fiscal intervention is yielding results, with some municipalities making significant payments towards current invoices.

This intervention should not be misconstrued as an attack on local government. Water boards are not adversaries of municipalities but essential partners in service delivery

While this measure does not eliminate historical arrears, it sends an unequivocal message that the sustainability of water boards is non-negotiable.

Municipal debt to water boards is not a peripheral concern; it is an existential threat. When municipalities fail to pay for bulk water, the ripple effects are felt across the system:

water boards are unable to maintain infrastructure, service debt or invest in refurbishment;

their creditworthiness deteriorates; and

the reliability of water supply to communities is ultimately compromised.

The Treasury’s intervention is therefore not punitive but corrective. It reinforces fiscal discipline, protects the sustainability of water boards, and upholds the public interest, in line with the constitution, the PFMA and established principles of accountability. It safeguards water boards from financial collapse, secures essential maintenance and infrastructure investment, and ensures continuity of bulk water supply.

Crucially, it aligns with the national water and sanitation master plan — which identifies financial sustainability and institutional reform as prerequisites for water security — as well as with the national development plan’s vision of a capable and developmental state.

This intervention should not be misconstrued as an attack on local government. Water boards are not adversaries of municipalities but essential partners in service delivery. Their financial viability is fundamental to the ability of municipalities to fulfil their own mandates. Protecting water boards from systemic non-payment is therefore not only fiscally prudent; it is socially just.

The equitable share is an unconditional transfer intended to enable municipalities to meet their constitutional obligations, including the provision of basic services. It was never designed to subsidise persistent financial mismanagement or to underwrite non-compliance with legal and contractual obligations.

Allowing municipalities to continue receiving equitable share transfers while systematically failing to pay for bulk water undermines the integrity of the intergovernmental fiscal system and weakens cooperative governance.

The time for ambiguity has passed. The financial sustainability of water boards is not a technical matter to be deferred; it is a national imperative that demands collective responsibility and immediate action

There’s also a compelling ethical dimension to this debate. When financially distressed water boards are forced to absorb unpaid municipal debt, the burden is ultimately shifted onto compliant municipalities, responsible consumers and the state. This creates a perverse redistribution that penalises good governance and rewards persistent non-compliance.

The Treasury’s decision, reinforced by the institutional coherence fostered through Awsisa, begins to correct this imbalance. It affirms that equity does not imply the absence of accountability and that justice in public finance requires consequences for sustained failure to meet obligations.

Most importantly, this intervention protects citizens. Financially stable water boards are better positioned to maintain infrastructure, safeguard water quality and respond effectively to emergencies. Fiscal discipline is therefore not a theoretical concept; it is a practical necessity for reliable and equitable service delivery.

Water security will not be secured through rhetoric, complacency or short-term fixes. It will be secured through:

strong institutions;

enforcement of financial obligations; and

decisive leadership at every level of government.

The time for ambiguity has passed. The financial sustainability of water boards is not a technical matter to be deferred; it is a national imperative that demands collective responsibility and immediate action.

The Treasury’s intervention must therefore be defended, sustained, and strengthened. Municipal leadership must treat payment for bulk water as a non-negotiable obligation, not a discretionary expense. Provincial governments must exercise their oversight responsibilities with greater urgency, and national departments must act in concert to ensure that fiscal transfers reinforce — rather than undermine — service delivery and institutional accountability.

The choice before us is clear: we can continue to tolerate systemic non-payment and risk the collapse of institutions that underpin public health, economic activity and social stability, or we can act decisively to secure water for current and future generations. Supporting the National Treasury’s actions is a fiscal, moral and developmental imperative. The future of South Africa’s water security depends on it.

• Monyokolo is chairperson of the Rand Water Board and the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa