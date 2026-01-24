MARK OPPENHEIMER | When artistic freedom depends on who is offended

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s withdrawal from the Venice Biennale has been widely described as a case of state censorship, an improper political intervention into artistic freedom by the minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie. On this view, once an artwork has been selected for a national pavilion, any subsequent ministerial interference is illegitimate, regardless of context or consequence.

If that principle were applied consistently, the outrage would be easy to defend. The difficulty is that consistency is precisely what is missing from much of the debate.

The controversy centres on a work by South African artist Gabrielle Goliath, a woman whose long-standing artistic practice culminated in a proposed installation titled Elegy, selected for South Africa’s national pavilion at the biennale. It has been reported that a museum in Qatar expressed interest in acquiring the work that would emerge from South Africa’s participation, and that the work was described as alleging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

What has received far less scrutiny is the evolution of the work itself. Elegy was conceived in 2015 and appears originally to have been directed at the Ovaherero and Nama genocide. On the artist’s current website, no reference is made to the war in Gaza. This alone does not establish bad faith, but it does raise reasonable questions. When was the work reframed as referring to Gaza, and was that reframing influenced in any way by the reported interest of a Qatari museum? It has also been reported that the description of the work submitted to the biennale was kept confidential, and that when Elegy was presented at the biennale in 2024, no reference to Gaza appeared, despite the war having been under way for more than a year at that point.

These facts complicate the narrative. They suggest that the issue is not simply one of suppressing dissenting speech, but of how national cultural platforms intersect with geopolitics, foreign influence and evolving political messaging.

If artistic freedom means that the state must never intervene in the content of a national pavilion, then that rule must apply regardless of whether the artwork attacks Israel or South Africa, and regardless of whether the foreign interest comes from Qatar or Israel.

McKenzie justified South Africa’s withdrawal on the basis that the national pavilion had been hijacked to serve the partisan interests of another state. Critics have treated this explanation as inherently illegitimate, as though there were no conceivable circumstances in which a state might reasonably object to its official cultural representation being shaped by external political interests.

That assumption deserves to be tested.

Consider a simple inversion of the facts. Imagine that a museum in Tel Aviv had approached the organisers of South Africa’s pavilion and expressed interest in acquiring the resulting work. Imagine further that the artwork produced was sharply critical of the South African government, denouncing its decision to bring a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice as opportunistic, hypocritical, or morally unserious. Suppose in that scenario, the minister withdrew South Africa from the biennale on the grounds that the pavilion had been compromised by foreign influence advancing a hostile political agenda.

Would that decision be universally condemned as censorship, or would it be defended as a legitimate assertion of sovereignty and resistance to foreign interference?

This symmetry test is unavoidable. If artistic freedom means that the state must never intervene in the content of a national pavilion, then that rule must apply regardless of whether the artwork attacks Israel or South Africa, and regardless of whether the foreign interest comes from Qatar or Israel. If the judgment changes depending on which political cause is advanced, then the principle is not artistic freedom but ideological preference.

National pavilions are not private galleries. They are state-sponsored representations, funded by public money and presented under national banners. That does not grant ministers unrestricted power to suppress art they dislike, but it does mean that questions of curatorial responsibility and foreign influence cannot simply be dismissed as authoritarian impulses whenever they arise in politically uncomfortable cases.

The deeper issue exposed by this controversy is not whether art should be political, it always has been. It is whether defenders of free expression are willing to defend it consistently, even when doing so undermines causes they support or narratives they favour.

If censorship is wrong, it is wrong regardless of who benefits from it. If foreign interference is unacceptable, it is unacceptable regardless of which state is involved. A commitment to artistic freedom that survives only when the right people are offended is no commitment at all.