Q&A with South African Human Rights Commission chair Chris Nissen on pupil safety

Haven’t pit toilets at schools been banned by law since 2013?

They have. All these years, we’ve asked the department of basic education to ensure there are no pit toilets.

Is the current situation in any way acceptable?

We find it completely unacceptable. Eradicating these pit toilets is a national emergency.

So why are there still more than 360 schools in the Eastern Cape using pit toilets?

Not only in the Eastern Cape but across the country. While we are focused on all these commissions, we are not focusing on the real issues of this country. That there are still children out of school who should be in school; that there are pit toilets all over the country; that classes are overcrowded.

What are you doing about all this?

What we have done as a country and as a government is we have said to the South African population, “We don’t care about the future.” Because if we cared about the future, we’d make sure children are in school. We have millions of children of school-going age outside the classroom. The government should be ashamed of this.

Why haven’t you held MECs and ministers to account?

As someone from the struggle, my question to them is, ‘Why do you occupy a position of executive authority, and instead of using it for the betterment of the people you sit with power and money and think a pit toilet is not a problem?

They blame budgetary constraints. Do you buy that?

How do you, after 30 years of democracy, tell me there are budgetary constraints? As an excuse for pit toilets, that is not acceptable, I’m sorry. There is no way you can sit with pit toilets, and you’re the MEC for education. That’s immoral and unethical.

Are you going to ask the MEC about the new so-called improved ventilated pit toilets he’s installing, which are just as dangerous?

I will call the MEC to account for still having pit toilets.

How? By giving him another deadline?

No, I’m going to write to the Presidency as well, because this thing is not yesterday. Equal Education took the EC government to court five years ago. Why are we still sitting with this problem?

Do you have enough teeth to hold MECs and ministers accountable for keeping pupils safe?

We do. Even if we don’t have the legal power, we have the political and ethical power.

So why hasn’t this been done?

I’m going to take this up personally now. I don’t want to go into it because we’ve got many commissioners and so on. When I was a commissioner in Cape Town, I was fighting like hell, but now that I’m the chairperson, I’m national. But I want to take back my role in the provinces.

What are you going to say in your letter to the Presidency?

Please treat this as a national priority because education is so important and the lives of young children are so important, so we don’t lose children dying in pit toilets.

Or in scholar transport accidents?

Oh my God, don’t even mention that. Or dying when they cross rivers because of bridges being destroyed.