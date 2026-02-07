CARTOON | Steenhuisen has his hands full as agriculture minister amid FMD outbreak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tensions between agriculture minister John Steenhuisen and farmers are said to have led to his withdrawal from the DA's leadership race.

DA leader John Steenhuisen will put his focus on the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) following his announcement bowing out of the party’s leadership race in April.

“For the rest of this term of office, I will focus all my time and energy as minister of agriculture on defeating the most devastating foot-and-mouth disease outbreak our country has ever seen, and to pursue mass vaccination to ensure that this is the last mass outbreak of FMD our country ever sees,” Steenhuisen said.

“After leading the DA into the GNU, my next chapter must be to eradicate this devastating disease from our shores once and for all. That is not a part-time job. It would not be fair to the incredible farmers of South Africa for me to split my time between battling the worst FMD outbreak ever on the one hand, while also running an internal campaign for the next three months and then leading a local government election campaign on the other hand.”

The DA leader and minister of agriculture announced this after a tense confrontation with the party’s crucial constituency in the farming sector. The Afrikaans farming community has since taken legal action against the department, frustrated by its response to the worst-ever outbreak of FMD. The farming community is seeking to procure and administer foot-and-mouth disease vaccines.

On Friday attorneys for Sakeliga, the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) and Free State Agriculture were instructed to approach the courts to review and set aside what they called “Steenhuisen’s apparently unlawful prohibition, and to apply for further or alternative relief as applicable”.

