EDITORIAL | Let’s make the most of US, China trade deals

In the same week US President Donald Trump extended Agoa benefits for sub-Saharan countries, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau was headed to China to wring concessions of duty-free access for our exports out of Beijing. From neither of these superpowers should South Africa expect any favours.

Trump’s move provides a glimmer of hope for exporters of clothing, vehicles, motor components and certain niche agricultural products. Considering, however, that the US Senate and Congress are both sitting on bills that would punish South Africa for its internal and foreign policies, it would be foolish to imagine we are back in Trump’s good books.

Agoa has helped South Africa enormously but its positives pale alongside the negatives that Trump has inflicted on us, such as the 30% “Liberation Day” tariff.

Tau is correct in criticising the short, single-year duration of the Agoa extension, and commentators have noted that with the 30% tariff, South Africa is worse off than many other countries. Any new Agoa-type deal that emerges will have strict conditions in line with the “America-first” thinking that undergirds US politics now and in the foreseeable future.

He is also correct in presumably pushing as hard a bargain with China as possible, given that Chinese goods have flooded our markets, with benefits accruing to consumers but not to business and workers.

Our Brics membership notwithstanding, China will not readily open its doors to our manufactured outputs, being happy instead to import our resources.

Both superpowers have huge markets that can benefit us. And we have goods they both need. Needless to say, sound industrial and foreign policies will be essential in building a trading economy that serves our people.