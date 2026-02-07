JULIUS MALEMA | EFF is setting sights on mayorships in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African politics have been characterised by backroom deals, empty promises and a coalition culture that prioritises political survival over the liberation of our people.

This has been the prevailing situation for far too long, so as we approach the local government elections, it must be made clear that the EFF will no longer accept crumbs from the table of power. The days when the EFF supported other political parties and propelled their candidates to mayorships will effectively end in 2026.

We refuse to continue to participate in theatrical politics that have brought our municipalities to their knees. This is why we will only enter coalition negotiations where we will field our own mayoral candidates, and anyone who wants to negotiate with us must know that the EFF wants the mayorship. No negotiations. No compromises. No apologies.

The question is not whether the EFF is ready to govern. The question is whether South Africa is ready for a government that actually serves the people. The EFF has demonstrated its capacity across all spheres of government. While other parties maintain the status quo, the EFF has led every major struggle affecting ordinary South Africans, from eliminating data expiry to championing the insourcing of security guards and cleaners to fighting student debt. These are concrete victories that have improved the material conditions of millions.

Our readiness to govern is evidenced by our principles and not our privilege. We are not revolutionaries because we are poor, and we will not abandon the struggle because of our proximity to privilege and means.

The current coalition landscape in South Africa is a monument to political opportunism. Municipalities are run by officials who control elected representatives more than the people who voted for them.

In Gauteng, particularly in Ekurhuleni, we have witnessed how our coalition partners treat the EFF with contempt, operating under the delusion that we will continue to prop up their failing administrations while being denied meaningful participation.

At our recent plenum a clear target was set, which is that each province must return from local government elections with at least one municipality under EFF control. In North West, where the former liberation movement has collapsed, we must go for everything. The Eastern Cape is a primary target because people in that province are tired of indignity, hunger and broken promises.

Gauteng, along with all the metros, will be a battleground, and we will campaign in all communities, including among the educated middle class who increasingly support our message of economic justice. The Western Cape, particularly Cape Town and the Cape Flats, is up for grabs after our strong 2024 performance and the continued failures of the DA.

When we win municipalities, we will not inherit functional systems. We will inherit broken institutions, collapsing infrastructure and communities that have been systematically neglected. But unlike other parties, we will not use this as an excuse for inaction.

An EFF-led municipality will prioritise people over profit. We will provide free water and electricity to social grant recipients, funded by adjusting tariffs for wealthier households and corporations, as they are the largest consumers of these resources.

We will outlaw informal scholar transport and push for state-owned scholar transport systems. No child should die in the back of a bakkie on their way to school.

We will establish EFF-led community protection programmes to confront crime directly. Under the leadership of the EFF, we will chase drug dealers out of our communities, apprehend rapists and dismantle gang networks.

Most importantly, EFF municipalities will localise development and build industries. The collapse of our economy is a direct result of our failure to industrialise. We cannot defeat poverty without creating jobs, and we cannot create jobs without building manufacturing capacity.

The ANC and other parties who currently govern with EFF support should be warned that now is the time for their attitude of entitlement to end.

After these elections, any organisation that wants the EFF at the negotiating table must come prepared to recognise us as equal partners.

The upcoming local government elections are not merely about political power. They are about rescuing our communities and building a South Africa where municipalities serve the people. The EFF is ready to lead and prioritise our people. We are the only political party that will never surrender the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime.

• Malema is president and commander-in-chief of the EFF