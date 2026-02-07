LETTERS | Tau’s statesmanship saved Agoa, and us

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renowned cognitive and evolutionary psychologist Steven Pinker said: “We will never have a perfect world, but it’s not romantic or naïve to work toward a better one.”

It is against that backdrop that I’d like to make the following remarks.

In an era dominated by political noise, ego-driven battles and the theatrics of big-man politics, honourable minister Parks Tau stands apart — quiet, intelligent, pragmatic and progressive. Unperturbed by character assassination or the distractions of political party partisan games, he channels his energy into what truly matters: economic policy and the preservation of livelihoods.

His dynamic focus and disciplined diplomacy proved decisive in the Agoa negotiations, securing continued trade between Africa and the US. Tau’s steadfast leadership safeguarded jobs, sustained industries and reinforced Africa’s place in global commerce.

The Turkish political economist Dani Rodrik said: “Trade is not just about goods crossing borders; it is about ideas, trust and the invisible threads that bind economies together.”

Therefore, I submit that Tau’s achievement is not just a victory in policy; it is a triumph of principle, resilience and vision. His ability to rise above the noise and focus on pragmatic solutions demonstrates the power of diplomacy rooted in integrity. By securing Agoa’s continuation, he not only protected South Africa’s industries but also reinforced Africa’s credibility in global negotiations.

The French economist Thomas Piketty was right when he said: “We need leaders who understand that economic justice is not only about numbers but about dignity, credibility and the future of nations.”

So today we salute and honour Tau, a statesman in waiting whose quiet strength and strategic brilliance remind us that diplomacy, when done with integrity, can change the course of nations. His legacy is an example for Africa and the world.

— Grant Reagon Son, board governance & fiduciary duty consultant

A big favour for Zuma

Barney Mthombothi’s article, “Our top military brass aren’t soldiers; they’re politicians in uniform” (February 1), gave me food for thought. The first thought was that the top echelon of the SANDF cut their teeth in the furnace of ANC politics, in exile as MK combatants.

The second was about certain negative comments or actions against the Ramaphosa government by the top echelon, who are supposed to behave with unwavering discipline, loyalty and integrity.

With these two thoughts in mind, one name, Jacob Zuma, climbed onto my train of thought. Zuma has well-established links with the military top echelon that were baked into a firm foundation in the furnace of ANC politics in exile. Zuma has in fact formed a powerful political base using the MK name as a platform. The MK Party surprised everyone with the speed and power of its arrival on the political stage. Zuma’s dislike of Cyril Ramaphosa is no secret.

Zuma’s historical ties to military intelligence are also no secret. By openly defying Ramaphosa and exposing his weaknesses, the top military brass are certainly doing Zuma a great favour and are adding strength to his arm. The ANC is becoming weaker by the day. The DA are led by a man who is clearly out of his depth. Smaller parties like the Patriotic Alliance are making inroads into the DA’s power base. Even Helen Zille is panicking and speaking out against small parties, even though they are in the GNU together with the DA.

If the MK Party continues to grow, and it once again surprises in the next election, would it possibly lead to Zuma adopting the Trump strategy where the losing party claims the elections were rigged, and, if so, where will the loyalty of the top military brass lie? That is a question that was not addressed by Mthombothi. I hope that we are not all going to be surprised by MK Party strategies again after the next general election.

— Kenny Phillips, Cape Town

A misplaced target

In her article “Villagers’ cries drowned out by focus on Kruger relief” (February 1), Lindiwe Mazibuko is missing the point. Correct, a national disaster was declared, which means that public funds were made available. The minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment correctly acted on it and announced the Kruger Recovery Fund. The relevant authority likewise acted on it with regard to economic infrastructure. True, displaced people, including the most vulnerable, tragically received very little and pathetically inadequate assistance. Mazibuko should hold the relevant municipalities, the minister of social development, and the minister of women, children & disabilities to account for not acting on the disaster relief fund, as minister Willie Aucamp and the minister responsible for economic infrastructure both did.

Mazibuko’s heart is in the right place in highlighting the needs of the most vulnerable, but her focus of attack is misplaced. Do call the relevant authorities to account, Ms Mazibuko.

— Amra Chakravarti, retired director of social services

CR got a poisoned chalice

The article by Duma Gqubule, “Ramaphosa’s ‘wasted years’ worse than Zuma’s” (February 1), refers. While the author makes good statistical points regarding decreasing GDP, increasing Eskom load-shedding and other “failures” during Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure, I believe that he has oversimplified his analysis by not taking into account what came before.

For example, the Eskom 2007 annual report highlights a focus on commissioning new capacity rather than maintaining old plants. If you run plants hard without proper maintenance, it is only to be expected that breakdowns will occur more frequently. The net result is more outages and higher maintenance costs as more parts need to be replaced. Added to that is the cost of running the closed cycle diesel-fuelled generation plants and the economic cost of power cuts for extended periods.

As for the new capacity issue, one only has to look at the Medupi and Kusile fiascos that were born in the Zuma years and still haunt us to this day.

While the performance record of our current president is not the greatest in many areas, he was given a poisoned chalice when he succeeded Zuma. Unfortunately, party political dogma, power struggles and adherence to long-discredited economic policies are not helping.

— Glyn Fogell, via e-mail

A flood of bad planning

Themba Khoza’s letter, “Our behaviour can help prevent flood damage” (February 1), refers. Adherence to flood lines is not only the responsibility of potential informal settlers and township dwellers but of government departments too, notably environmental affairs & development planning.

The Western Cape department of environmental affairs & development planning recently granted an environmental authorisation to the Breede Valley municipality to develop 23 erven in Somerset Park, Worcester. Some of these proposed erven are located less than 10m from an overflow stream of the Worcester Dam, called the Panorama Stream. The proposed erven are also located downstream from Worcester Dam. The requirement for a flood line was blatantly ignored in the basic assessment report. (BAR). The department did not insist that this requirement be determined and included in the final BAR. It seems to have been quietly discarded, or they simply couldn’t be bothered by it.

In the absence of such a line, no development should be considered, let alone approved. Authorities who condone this omission are complicit in flood damage and the loss of life. People settling there will never have peace of mind. It is another example of regulatory failure, like the collapse of the building under construction in George last year. They should be held accountable.

— Albert Sauls, Worcester