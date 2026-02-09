EDITORIAL | When denial becomes policy in Gauteng health

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is something deeply unsettling about watching leadership respond to a crisis by brushing it off, not with facts, not with humility, but with irritation and blame.

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko’s comments on hospital overcrowding are a case study in how denial, dressed up as confidence, can end up sounding like contempt.

To say there is no overcrowding crisis because she has “not seen” patients sleeping on the floor, is avoidance. Gauteng’s public hospitals do not exist only in the spaces an MEC visits, or on a dashboard in a government office. They exist in trauma units overflowing late at night, in corridors turned into waiting rooms, and in wards where nurses and doctors are stretched far beyond what is safe or humane.

The MEC insists that “at no stage were people sleeping on the floor”, yet also speaks about buying beds, redistributing beds, diverting patients and working around facilities that are simply too small.

These statements contradict each other. A system that is coping does not constantly scramble to redirect patients just to avoid visible collapse.

Labour does not make a cold floor more comfortable than a bed. When someone lies on the floor of a hospital, it is not because they want to, but because the system has failed to offer them dignity.

But the most disturbing part of her remarks is the attempt to explain away suffering by blaming the very people experiencing it. The suggestion that patients, including women in labour, prefer to sleep on the floor is not just hard to believe, it is offensive. Pain does not create preference. Labour does not make a cold floor more comfortable than a bed. When someone lies on the floor of a hospital, it is not because they want to, but because the system has failed to offer them dignity.

The same logic is applied to the image of an elderly woman crawling on the floor. We are told a wheelchair was available, that it was refused, and therefore there was no problem.

This kind of explanation asks the public to suspend common sense and trust that every disturbing image has an innocent back story. It shifts responsibility away from institutions and places it squarely on individuals who are already vulnerable.

That pattern repeats in the MEC’s attack on journalists. Instead of engaging with what is being documented, she dismisses reporting as “assumptions” and responds by banning journalists from hospitals altogether. That is not transparency. It is control.

A health system that is confident in its progress does not fear cameras. It understands that scrutiny is part of accountability, not an act of sabotage.

Yes, there have been renovations and some hospitals and clinics have improved. That matters, and it should be acknowledged. But improvement in pockets does not erase crises elsewhere. Nor does it justify the tone used to dismiss legitimate concern.

Telling Gautengers that they “don’t appreciate” improvements misses the point entirely. This is not about gratitude, it is about people’s lived reality when they are sick, scared, in pain, and reliant on a public system that often cannot cope.

Budget constraints are real. Infrastructure backlogs are real. But leadership is not tested when things are easy. It is tested in how honestly failure is acknowledged, and how openly responsibility is taken. Explaining constraints is not the same as confronting consequences.

What this moment reveals is not just a system under pressure, but a leadership posture that treats criticism as hostility and evidence as inconvenience. That is dangerous.

Public health does not need defensiveness. It needs honesty and leaders who can say this is where we are failing, this is why, and this is what we are doing, and we are open to being held accountable.

Sleeping on hospital floors should never be normalised, explained away, or blamed on patient choice. Disrespect is not management. Denial is not leadership. And accountability cannot be replaced with irritation when the truth becomes uncomfortable.