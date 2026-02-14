EDITORIAL | Joburg’s water crisis was predictable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg is not alone in grappling with water problems, but the spectre of South Africa’s commercial hub running dry is a rude wake-up call. Yet this isn’t a sudden or unforeseen crisis — it is the inevitable outcome of years of neglect and underinvestment.

This week we witnessed a familiar ritual: residents took to the streets in protest, while elected representatives scrambled to give the impression they see water as a priority, promising a “war room” and big plans.

Between Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s admission that he sometimes checks into a hotel to perform his ablutions and Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s call on residents to “shower together”, residents could be forgiven for thinking their water issues are not being treated seriously.

What is required is sustained investment in the city’s water infrastructure — overseen by capable and honest officials

Experts agree on the core issue: investment and maintenance. Yet in the 2025/26 financial year, only R1.7bn has been allocated for water infrastructure, up from R1.29bn the previous year. To make matters worse, R4bn was skimmed off the capital budget and redirected.

More than 30% of the city’s water is lost through ageing infrastructure, with additional losses from illegal connections. In effect, the city forfeits nearly half of the water it draws from Rand Water. Twenty-two of its water systems are in poor shape, with four reportedly on the brink of collapse.

Without a reliable water supply, Joburg will go the way of many smaller municipalities — stricken by corruption and mismanagement and led by politicians who claim to care but whose actions suggest otherwise.