KANANELO SEXWALE | Roedean should have stood firm over King David

The fallout surrounding Roedean School’s withdrawal from a tennis fixture against King David High School has been lazily framed as a dispute about school sport. It is not. It is a political moment that exposes how ideology, power and narrative manipulation operate, even within the manicured spaces of elite education.

The speed with which accusations of antisemitism flooded public discourse was predictable and instructive. Moral condemnation arrived long before any serious interrogation of the political discomfort that appears to have informed the decision.

The Zionist establishment could have responded with quiet indignation. It could have severed ties with Roedean and retreated into its own ideological certainties. Instead, it chose escalation. It chose spectacle. It mobilised outrage, media pressure and reputational theatre, recasting itself in the familiar posture of wounded victimhood and, in the process, inspiring interventions such as this one.

Yet the leaked audio at the centre of the controversy reveals no refusal to compete against Jewish pupils. There is no religious hostility. No racial exclusion. What emerges instead is moral unease about engaging, in a normalised social setting, with an institution that openly aligns itself with Zionism at a time when Israel’s assault on Gaza is being described by legal scholars, governments and human rights organisations as genocide.

That distinction is political, not semantic.

Criticism of Zionism is not hatred of Jewish people. Jewish communities themselves hold diverse and often opposing views on Israel, with Jewish activists globally among the most forceful critics of Israeli state violence. To collapse political critique into antisemitism is not intellectual seriousness. It is narrative weaponry deployed to silence dissent.

King David High School has long been explicit about its Zionist identity and ideological alignment with Israel. That is its choice. But institutions do not get to embed themselves in geopolitical struggles and then feign innocence when others respond politically.

Roedean’s failure was not the withdrawal itself, but its retreat from moral clarity. It faltered at the moment courage was required

If parents within the Roedean community felt moral discomfort about their children participating in sports with a Zionist institution during a period of mass civilian devastation in Gaza, that discomfort is not discrimination. It is conscience in motion.

Roedean’s failure was not the withdrawal itself but its retreat from moral clarity. It faltered at the moment courage was required, choosing procedural language and reputational caution over ethical articulation. In doing so, it created the very vacuum others would later weaponise.

Moral decisions require moral language.

Equally revealing is how the audio entered the public domain. That South African law permits one-party consent in recorded conversations does little to resolve the ethical breach at play. The covert recording and calculated leaking of what was clearly a private exchange reflect a deeper pattern of Zionist moral opportunism, where power instinctively reaches for victimhood when confronted with accountability. Rather than engage the political discomfort that informed the withdrawal, the release of the audio inverted the narrative, recasting institutional power as grievance and deflecting scrutiny from the violence being challenged.

The conversation itself revealed another truth. That it unfolded in the careful, coded tones of white institutional authority is no coincidence. South Africa’s racial hierarchy continues to shape who is afforded the luxury of moral hesitation while others endure the consequences of global violence. Diplomatic fragility took precedence even as Palestinian civilians continued to die beyond those institutional walls.

South Africa’s own political posture sharpens the stakes of this moment. We are a nation whose freedom was secured through boycotts, sanctions and the refusal to normalise injustice. Sport has never been apolitical. Apartheid South Africa was isolated because sporting normalcy signalled political acceptance. Refusal was moral speech then, and it remains so now.

Educational institutions are not neutral spaces. They shape ideological imagination, political affiliation and moral consciousness. They socialise young people into particular understandings of nationalism, justice and violence.

According to News24 and other outlets, South African national Aaron Bayhack, identified as a former pupil of King David High, has been linked to service in an Israeli sniper unit, with investigations examining the legality of such enlistment under domestic law. That this same school now positions itself as the aggrieved party in the Roedean matter invites serious reflection about institutional culture, ideological formation and public accountability.

To raise these concerns is not antisemitic. It is politically consistent within a society that understands the cost of global silence. The attempt to characterise moral protest as religious hatred does not advance dialogue. It suffocates it. It shields ideology from scrutiny by weaponising historical trauma.

Roedean should have spoken with clarity. King David and its defenders, rather than performing outrage, might interrogate how ideological alignment with a state engaged in devastating military violence shapes perception and response.

Discomfort is not hate. Political refusal is not discrimination. And solidarity with oppressed people, especially from a nation whose own liberation was secured through global moral resistance, requires no apology.