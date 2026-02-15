BARBARA CREECY | No more ‘one for the road’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dealing with the ingrained “cool drink” culture is a problem traffic management authorities face across the country, says the writer. Stock photo.

Death on our roads is not like old age. There is nothing inevitable or unavoidable about it. Analysis of crashes reported throughout the year confirms that human behaviour — particularly reckless driving — remains the leading cause of road trauma.

Speeding and drunk driving continue to account for the majority of serious accidents.

We all know someone — a friend, a colleague, a family member — who lost their life in a road crash. These many victims are sorely missed by the family and friends they leave behind.

Last year, 11,418 fatalities were recorded on our roads. While the total number of collisions and deaths over the past 12 months is the lowest in five years, it remains unacceptably high. It should be cause for national shame!

Data collected by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) shows that crashes are most likely to occur over weekends — particularly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. These incidents often involve pedestrians, hit-and-runs, single-vehicle overturns and head-on collisions. Excessive speed and alcohol consumption are recurring factors.

There is no question that systematic, consistent law enforcement and alcohol testing are essential. As government, we remain committed to working with all traffic authorities to strengthen enforcement efforts

For several years, the RTMC data has recorded a marked increase in crashes and fatalities between December 15 and 28. Those two weeks account for more than 40% of festive-season crashes and deaths. This suggests that fatalities rise once travellers have reached their destinations and are participating in celebrations rather than during peak travel periods themselves.

Enhanced enforcement by national, provincial and local traffic authorities led to the arrest of 8,500 drunk drivers over the festive season. Yet many others were not detected. Some were responsible for the tragedies that unfolded on our roads in December and early January.

There is no question that systematic, consistent law enforcement and alcohol testing are essential. As government, we remain committed to working with all traffic authorities to strengthen enforcement efforts.

Traffic law enforcement officers operate at local, provincial and national levels, with the largest at local government level. Integrated operations over long weekends last year — including Easter and the festive season — resulted in increased patrols and improved visibility in high-risk areas.

The challenge is to extend these operations throughout the year. But there are financial constraints. At present, we do not have the money to deploy national traffic police across the country every month. Provinces and municipalities also face limited budgets for overtime, particularly for weekends and evenings. Differing labour agreements on flexible shifts also hamper provincial and municipal deployment at these times.

Dealing with the ingrained “cool drink” culture is another problem traffic management authorities face across the country. Over the festive season this year, the national traffic force arrested 89 motorists for attempting to bribe officers. While we condemn officers who take bribes, we are not equally outraged about members of the public who offer them. Society needs to take a harsher view towards those who bribe their way out of speeding and drunk driving.

Societal pressure can be a powerful tool for self-regulation. When smoking in public places was first stopped, many thought it could not be regulated. Yet now we all self-regulate, and no-one lights up in public any more

We cannot rely solely on individual conscience or societal pressure to change behaviour. Regulatory change is also necessary — change that makes it totally unacceptable to drink and drive, regardless of the amount consumed. Our drinking-and-driving limit was formulated decades ago. It’s from a bygone era and is outdated.

This year, the department of transport will table an amendment in parliament to the National Road Traffic Act. The amendment proposes removing the section of this legislation that allows drivers to drink a certain amount and get behind the wheel of a car.

In a social situation, it is seldom the case that drivers limit themselves to “only one glass”. Many of us have witnessed friends and colleagues drive themselves and their families home after several drinks — sometimes including “one for the road”!

By amending the law, we aim to make this behaviour socially unacceptable. Societal pressure can be a powerful tool for self-regulation. When smoking in public places was first stopped, many thought it could not be regulated. Yet now we all self-regulate, and no-one lights up in public any more.

This regulatory amendment is the least we can do to honour the memory of the thousands who lose their lives — and those who suffer serious injuries — on our roads each year.

• Creecy is the minister of transport