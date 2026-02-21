PETER BRUCE | It’s too early to get excited about economic reform

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There is simply no-one else in the government or ANC who could carry the reform baton once President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves office, says the writer. File photo.

Can Cyril Ramaphosa pull it off? Can he reform our economy or will he run out of time in office, overwhelmed by new calamities and not enough people to fix them nor enough support from a fractious ANC that suspects he is giving away the state to the private sector?

The Financial Times has just added itself to the growing chorus of approval for the president as big business falls in behind the new narrative that South Africa has turned the corner as inflation slows, unemployment falls and debt costs retreat and a weakening US dollar makes the rand more resilient.

An FT report, “The ANC’s sudden embrace of South African business”, recites, with approving quotes from local CEOs, Ramaphosa’s embrace of reform, starting with his important decision to lift all restrictions on private sector power generation, to allowing private sector trains on Transnet’s rail network and the escape from the Financial Action Task Force “greylist”.

Confidence in reform, long promised by Ramaphosa even as he had to confront state capture, Covid and the 2021 unrest, was given a major boost in November when Adi Enthoven, one of the business leaders who have piled in to help him with his Operation Vulindlela, declared “our decline has been arrested, our trajectory is once again positive, and this fact is of profound significance for our future”.

That the government of national unity (GNU) was stabilised also helped, partly as it keeps Ramaphosa free from left-wing pressures but also because it has shown that the inevitable fragmentation of our politics from one-party dominance to coalitions may work.

Reform must be intoxicating work but you don’t have to be a merchant of doom to be a little sceptical.

Ramaphosa now has a potentially lethal water crisis on his hands, the ANC having ignored warnings 20 years ago that the system was being wrecked by poor management

For the depth and breadth of systemic remodelling implicit in serious reform, confidence is everything, and Ramaphosa will be encouraged by the support he is getting, even though he is a long way off embedding the changes he chases.

That’s partly because he has been content to allow a confusion between reform and repair to arise. The ports and rail are operating better despite reform, not yet because of it. Reforms have not yet been put in place at Transnet. People are just doing their jobs better. The economy is improving because it always does when commodity prices rise the way they do now.

But problems are multiplying every time Ramaphosa appears to have solved one. Last week, senior ANC leader Soviet Lekganyane, chair of the parliamentary committee probing criminality in the police, warned that “there is organised resistance to the [ANC] renewal agenda and this resistance is internal”.

That’s putting it mildly. The resistance is not only to efforts to change party behaviour but to structural economic reform itself. Eskom and Transnet, the two big state-owned firms at the heart of the president’s reform efforts, drag their heels where they can.

It’s no surprise. These two big monopolies are being forced to share their powers, after all. Recently Eskom, with the support of popular electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, began to insist it would not transfer its transmission network to a new state company created to control power supply and include power from private sector renewable sources. Ramaphosa had to intervene to get Ramokgopa to stand down. Transnet is moving at a snail’s pace to concession services at its major ports.

And as data confirms almost daily news reports of our relentless deindustrialisation, Ramaphosa now has a potentially lethal water crisis on his hands, the ANC having ignored warnings 20 years ago that the system was being wrecked by poor management. Foot-and-mouth disease has run out of control.

He faces a long struggle to restore confidence in the police and clear signs of disobedience in the highest echelons of the military. And while he faces no obvious rebellion from his own party, it is likely to do very badly in the upcoming local elections, which will weaken him.

Caution about reform and Enthoven’s optimism is advisable. There is simply no-one else in the government or ANC who could carry the reform baton once Ramaphosa leaves — and he has, at most, three years left in office. Reforms he has not fully bedded down in law by 2029 risk being reversed or enfeebled.

The only person with any footing in the race to succeed him as head of the ANC is Paul Mashatile, and there is weakness everywhere. A fight about how to reform BEE has not yet begun. The matric pass mark at 30% is patently absurd, and the battle against organised crime has yet to start. The state of our once powerful mining industry is pitiful.

At its heart the ANC, still the biggest force in our politics, is fundamentally committed to keeping the state at the centre of the economy, and by drawing in the private sector at the margins, Ramaphosa’s reforms are designed to keep it there. So let’s not get too excited.