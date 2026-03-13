EDITORIAL | A billion for blunders: the SAPS’ unaccountable firearm fiasco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole’s initial failure to honour a contract with FDA has spiralled into an administrative catastrophe

The shocking revelation that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has allowed the cost of a bungled firearm permit system contract to balloon past R1bn is more than a financial scandal; it is a profound failure of public accountability and a direct threat to national safety.

The Sunday Times reported this past weekend that the police’s failure to pay led to the controversial shutdown of a sophisticated biometrics system for firearm permits in 2019 by service provider Forensic Data Analysts (FDA). The shutdown means police must now manually write up the details of firearms that are booked in and those that are issued daily.

Former police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole’s initial failure to honour a contract with FDA has spiralled into an administrative catastrophe. Taxpayers are now footing an astonishing bill, with interest accumulating at R1m a week. This is money that, in the words of police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron, “should have been used to strengthen policing capacity, improve investigative capability and support frontline officers”. Instead, it is being paid for what he rightly terms “avoidable administrative and contractual failures”.

The consequences are not merely monetary. The shutdown of the sophisticated biometrics system in 2019 has forced the SAPS back to manual record-keeping — an archaic process that has coincided with the reported loss of more than 3,000 service firearms. In a country battling organised and violent crime, this is an indefensible dereliction of duty. An inability to effectively track and trace state-issued weapons is a self-inflicted wound that arms the criminal underworld and undermines the very mandate of the police.

The ongoing judicial defiance is equally concerning. Despite a Pretoria high court judgment directing current commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to sign the contract and pay the amended price, his office has chosen to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This continued legal trench warfare only serves to inflate the final bill and delay the operational resumption of systems the courts have deemed “necessary”.

Judge Sulet Potterill’s scathing finding that Sitole was in contempt of court for knowingly and illegally using interdicted systems underscores a culture of impunity. When police leadership disregards court orders, it sets a chilling precedent for the rule of law.

Chair of the standing committee on public accounts, Songezo Zibi, is correct: this matter should have been resolved long ago. The SAPS firearm fiasco is a textbook example of how a failure of governance, compounded by an apparent lack of political will to accept responsibility, ultimately costs citizens their money and their security.

The time for petitioning is over. The state must settle its debt, restore the critical systems and hold all implicated officials — past and present — to account for this billion-rand blunder.