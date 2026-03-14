LETTERS | William Gumede’s ‘thumbsuck’ was right on the money

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Prof William Gumede offers clear-headed, succinct and all-too-honest assessment of the inner workings of the government and the ANC/Communist Party alliance, writes Nicholas Schofield in Irene.

I refer to the attack on Prof William Gumede by Dr Setumo Mohapi (Sunday Times, March 8).

Prof Gumede is my favourite contributor to the Sunday Times and I usually turn first to his clear-headed, succinct and all-too-honest assessment of the inner workings of the government and the ANC/Communist Party alliance.

The thrust of Dr Mohapi’s attack on Prof Gumede was that Prof Gumede’s statement that BEE had cost South Africa more than R1-trillion since 1994 is an unsupported “thumbsuck” which carries validity only because of the august title Prof Gumede holds.

Outa on March 12 reported that the cost to the taxpayer of providing support since 2008 to three state-owned entities, SAA, Transnet and Eskom, all controlled by Zuma/Gupta managers at some stage, came to R520bn. That is half a trillion rand.

If one were to add together all the central and provincial tenders issued since the promulgation of BEE legislation in the 1990s, and then deducted 30% as an average BBC rake-off, one would reach another half-a-billion rand. So, Prof Gumede’s “thumbsuck” is not far off R1-trillion.

The real point of the argument should be: what is there to show for it? Charitable foundations? No. Museums and galleries? No. Medical research? No. Instead, we have the unedifying sight of supercars, mega-expensive clothing, top residential properties and, of course, jet-setting First Class around the world. In short, conspicuous consumption of goods and services manufactured outside South Africa, so not adding value or jobs.

The unfolding of the commissions revealing Mr Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala at the centre of a network of tender theft hidden behind the fig-leaf of BEE has revealed the mafia-type operations of the whole BEE pathology. It is in every way a “model of corruption”, as described by Prof Gumede.

So I think Gumede is more or less on the ball with R1-trillion, and Dr Mohapi should try his hand at tendering for some of those juicy contracts to find out how they really work.

— Nicholas Schofield, Irene

Poor get nothing from BEE

The article “Review Gumede’s BEE figure” refers. Only a blind man would not agree with Prof Gumede that BEE benefits only a small, politically connected group of people. If the amount is R1-trillion or less, it is not important; the result is still that the poor do not benefit at all from BEE.

Dr Setumo Mohapi just wants to get some brownie points from the government. We are the only country in which our ministers are multitalented: they move from one portfolio to another and back, such as health, education, defence, foreign affairs, sport, police and the like ... being absolutely useless.

— Paulo Almeida, Craighall Park

Jimmy Carter, true diplomat

Jimmy Carter holds a unique place in modern American history. He is widely remembered as the last US president to complete a full term without authorising a bombing campaign against another country.

His presidency emphasised negotiation, diplomacy and conflict resolution, most famously demonstrated by the Camp David Accords, which helped bring peace between Egypt and Israel. That record of restraint stands in sharp contrast to the atmosphere of today’s global politics.

In recent years, military operations and rapid-response strategies have become a central tool of foreign policy. Statements from officials about confronting threats in volatile regions, particularly in the Middle East, reflect how quickly conflicts escalate. The shift is happening at a time when the world is facing a series of overlapping crises.

As global tensions rise and military capabilities expand, Carter’s record remains a historical benchmark — Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

Disruptions to energy routes have shaken global markets, creating fears of an energy shock reminiscent of the oil crises of the 1970s, the decade Carter took office. At the same time, tensions across the Middle East continue to draw in regional powers and global actors, making the situation far more complex than in earlier decades.

Today’s geopolitical landscape is shaped by new alliances and strategic rivalries. Russia, China, the US and regional powers are all navigating a world that is increasingly multipolar. Advances in military technology have further transformed how conflicts are fought and how quickly they escalate.

As global tensions rise and military capabilities expand, Carter’s record remains a historical benchmark for a style of leadership that prioritised dialogue over force; an approach that now seems increasingly rare in the modern era of high-tech warfare and strategic competition.

— Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

Let’s return to the rule of law

The reign of evil crimes has reached a crisis. This is because illegality has been allowed to thrive by political leaders in the same way the judiciary and civil society are complicit in the perverseness of it.

Complacency has enabled a persistent influx of illegal immigrants, who easily acquire cellphones from network operators without proof of identity. Some invade abandoned sites to connect water and electricity illegally. Others settle undeservedly in our communities and exploit free healthcare.

No wonder they deem themselves entitled to claim from the Road Accident Fund. Yet they have no right to be on our roads by virtue of being illegal.

Our beloved country has become a shadow of its former self due to an egregious lapse of the rule of law.

— Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus

Despicable policy favours the few

In his statement (Sunday Times, March 8), Patrice Motsepe implies that his brother-in-law, the ANC president, is not a man of integrity.

By and large, looking at how he ran for president and at the Madlanga commission revelations, it seems the implication holds water. Anyone associated with the ANC, past and present, exonerating no-one, cannot claim integrity.

Robert Mugabe on a visit with Nelson Mandela to his alma mater, Fort Hare University (mine as well), said it loud and clear live on television in Mandela’s presence: “The policy [after black takeover] is still the same but is now in our hands.”

Solomon Mahlangu’s heroic statement in court, ‘My blood will water the tree of liberty’, was prophetic — Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

Mandela raised no objection. That statement, more than anything, told me that the 1912-1994 struggle for racial equality was nullified. It took 30 years to realise that indeed the struggle was for those with a proven track record of playing an active role against apartheid, through imprisonment especially.

Those without it had nothing to gain from toppling apartheid; and those impeding the planned gravy train paid the price in the most violent, cruel manner. Chris Hani fell because he dared to question the legitimacy of Codesa.

Solomon Mahlangu’s heroic statement in court, “My blood will water the tree of liberty”, was prophetic. But only for a select few favoured by the despicable BBBEE policy.

The fact that BBBEE destroyed a functional economy over 30 years worsens the case against the integrity of those associated with the ANC.

After 2029, South Africans must prepare for hard work to reconstruct our economy. Motsepe’s take is therefore very valid. Being associated with the ANC attacks his integrity.

— Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

Tsedu, illuminate all the facts

Mathatha Tsedu ends his column of March 8 about the attack on Iran by saying the hypocrisy of other nations “is sickening”, referring to civilian lives lost in Iran with not a whimper from the West, while “there is a hoo-ha” when Dubai’s airport is hit by Iran.

I believe Tsedu’s column is pointless. He fails to mention the 30,000 Iranian protesters butchered by Iran’s government in the past few months, or Iran’s open sponsorship of terror organisations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Notwithstanding that Iran has stated countless times that the destruction of Israel is paramount, Tsedu should write a balanced column, illuminating all the facts.

— Gordon Upton, Nelson Mandela Bay