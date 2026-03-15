PANYAZA LESUFI | Statistics prove Gauteng’s crime-fighting efforts are working

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The recent announcement by the ministry of police under Firoz Cachalia regarding the establishment of two specialised units by the SAPS in Gauteng marks a significant milestone, says the writer. File photo.

The recent announcement by the ministry of police under Firoz Cachalia regarding the establishment of two specialised units by the SAPS in Gauteng marks a significant milestone in accelerating crime-fighting efforts and reclaiming the streets from criminals.

More importantly, it is a direct and necessary response to tackling sophisticated modern organised crime networks, with units specifically designed to be as agile and well-resourced as the syndicates they aim to dismantle.

At the beginning of the seventh administration, the Gauteng department of community safety was brought directly under the office of the premier as part of a strategic realignment aimed at intensifying the fight against crime. This decision was driven by the need to prioritise crime prevention, not only to address lawlessness but also to build investor confidence and support economic growth.

A key part of this approach has been increasing police visibility, especially in townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH). Investments in law enforcement have included drones, helicopters, CCTV cameras and a provincial integrated command centre for real-time monitoring and fast response. Thousands of wardens have also been deployed to support the police.

To improve co-operation and make law enforcement more effective, the Gauteng government, the police and three metropolitan municipalities signed a co-operation agreement in September 2024. This partnership brings together different levels of government to address crime, law enforcement and community safety.

Building on this, a five-year safety and security memorandum of understanding was signed on April 15 2025 by the SAPS, municipal police services and local municipalities. The agreement enables joint cross-border law enforcement operations, resource sharing and intelligence-driven approaches to fight crime.

The recent announcement of new police task teams speaks to ongoing efforts to ensure the right people are deployed and equipped with the right tools to respond effectively to situations that would otherwise overwhelm standard resources

Steps have also been taken to improve accountability and governance. Following forensic investigations, several senior officials in the department of community safety were suspended in August 2025.

The recent announcement of new police task teams speaks to ongoing efforts to ensure the right people are deployed and equipped with the right tools to respond effectively to situations that would otherwise overwhelm standard resources.

The new units are a specialised political killings task force and a team focused on kidnapping, extortion and crimes targeting infrastructure.

The political killings task team will investigate political assassinations and politically motivated killings of government officials.

The second unit will target the escalating threats of kidnapping and extortion, as well as crimes that deliberately undermine critical infrastructure, offences increasingly linked to criminal syndicates.

This strategic intervention reflects a shared commitment across all levels of government to safeguard the people of Gauteng. It demonstrates full alignment and a unified vision, sending a strong message of dedication to protecting residents and reclaiming our streets from criminal networks.

The initiative follows the recent deployment of about 450 defence force personnel to the province, aimed at supporting police to fight crime, particularly illegal mining, following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The gradual progress we are seeing in reducing crime and reclaiming the streets from criminals comes from our willingness to boldly experiment with solutions, knowing that crime is ever evolving

Organised crime poses a serious threat to community safety and economic stability. These specialised teams are designed to ensure that those who engage in political violence or economic sabotage face a strong response.

The creation of these units aligns with the Growing Gauteng Together 2030 plan, which prioritises safety and security as essential for inclusive development, social mobility and attracting investment. Our investment strategy, the Gauteng City Region Economic Growth and Development Plan, commits to reducing risks and tackling persistent issues such as construction site disruptions, kidnapping and extortion.

These targeted interventions seek to reinforce the efforts that have already delivered success in reducing crime throughout the province. The new units are designed to sustain the momentum generated by recent achievements, which reflect a consistent decline in serious offences.

In the recent crime statistics, we have already seen a year-on-year decrease in murder of 11%, while sexual offences, including rape, dropped by 8%. Property-related crimes recorded a 7.8% decrease. Additionally, of the 392 crime kingpins profiled about 12 months ago, 101 have been arrested, including 11 cash-in-transit kingpins.

These statistics prove that our strategies are working, and the establishment of these units is, therefore, not a response to failure but a reinforcement of success.

The gradual progress we are seeing in reducing crime and reclaiming the streets from criminals comes from our willingness to boldly experiment with solutions, knowing that crime is ever evolving.

The Gauteng provincial government remains open to making necessary adjustments, because effectively policing a dynamic economic engine of national and continental significance like Gauteng requires sophistication, agility and forward thinking. Our strategy and interventions are slowly yielding results.