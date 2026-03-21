KUSENI DLAMINI | Leaders everywhere must go fast and big with AI

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There are conferences, and then there are inflection points. The latter was the case for me at my first Nvidia GTC 2026 conference in San Jose, California, this past week. I had the feeling, as Jensen Huang delivered his widely anticipated keynote, that we were not merely witnessing the future of AI. We were seeing its industrialisation.

Huang’s keynote was both a technological manifesto and a strategic roadmap to a brave new world. In his flawless and passionate delivery over two hours, the world’s most powerful CEO, who leads the world’s most valuable company (with a $4.5- to $5-trillion market cap), lived up to expectations as he unearthed new chips, AI models and systems for everything from space-based data centres to self-driving cars.

“I see, through 2027, at least $1-trillion in revenue,” he declared. “I am certain that computing demand will be higher than that.” The Economist magazine is correct to say that “in the world of tech few events are as keenly awaited as Jensen Huang’s speech at Nvidia’s annual conference”.

Nvidia is no longer just a semiconductor company but an architect of a new economic stack where computing, data and intelligence converge into what Huang calls “AI factories”. This is not an esoteric abstraction. It refers to the new engines of productivity that are as consequential to this century as electrification was to the last.

We are now on the verge of a new age of intelligence where the global AI race is not simply about algorithms but also about AI infrastructure, energy, talent and capital

This has far-reaching and profound implications for leaders in government and business, as well as for investors and professionals across all industries and sectors of society. For many years, digitisation has been the focal point of corporate strategy. That era is giving way to a new one. We are now on the verge of a new age of intelligence where the global AI race is not simply about algorithms but also about AI infrastructure, energy, talent and capital.

This has profound strategic implications for South Africa and our policymakers. In the last century, countries that built power grids dominated and won in the economic sphere. Going forward, it is countries that build cutting-edge AI infrastructure that will dominate and win the economic and competitive battles of the future. The shift to an AI-anchored approach to policymaking and business strategy cannot be overstated.

At Nvidia, that shift seems to be already complete in the sense that AI is no longer a tool layered onto their business processes: it is the process. Entire industries from health care to financial services, mining, automotive, manufacturing and the media are being reimagined around models that learn, adapt and act.

For companies such as Alexforbes and Aspen Pharmacare, the lesson is clear: AI must move from experimentation at the margins to integration at the core. In financial services, this may mean hyper-personalised advice at scale. In pharmaceuticals, it may mean optimising manufacturing with unprecedented precision and compressing drug discovery timelines.

The risk is not in adopting AI, it is in failing to adopt it at the appropriate speed and scale. Huang’s keynote conveyed a second, more subtle point about leadership. It must evolve or fall by the wayside. Leadership in the industrial age emphasised control, predictability and incremental improvements. The age of AI demands the opposite: curiosity, speed and a tolerance for ambiguity.

Winning leaders are those who can make decisions in conditions where the technology is advancing faster than governance frameworks can keep pace but still ensure that good corporate governance processes and disciplines are adhered to. Competitive advantage is shifting from capital to learning velocity.

As AI systems become more capable, the question is no longer what machines can do but what humans should do. The answer lies in augmentation — not replacement!

What does this mean for African leaders and businesses? This is both a challenge and an opportunity. Africa may lack the scale of capital in developed markets but can compete on agility. In an era when AI models can be trained and deployed globally, geographic constraints matter less than organisational mindset. If Africa is to meaningfully participate in this new AI industrialisation wave, as indeed I think we can and must, we must double down on investment in AI infrastructure to anchor our global competitiveness.

As the president of the American Chamber of Commerce South Africa, I see a critical role for deeper collaboration between US technology leaders and African governments and companies. The bridges between Silicon Valley and Africa must be solidified, not as a matter of charity but of mutual strategic economic benefit and interest.

One of the most compelling aspects of GTC 2026 was not technological, but more philosophical. As AI systems become more capable, the question is no longer what machines can do but what humans should do. The answer lies in augmentation — not replacement!

The companies and countries that succeed will be those that use AI to elevate human potential, freeing individuals from routine, mundane and sometimes dangerous tasks to focus on creativity, judgment and leadership. This is particularly relevant for Africa with its young and growing workforce.

The front row at Huang’s keynote offered me more than a privileged vantage point. It provided a clear line of sight into the coming decades of global competition. The question for all leaders, whether in finance, health care, manufacturing, retail, mining, agribusiness, media, automotive, telecoms or academia is not whether AI will transform their sectors, but whether they will lead that transformation or be shaped by it. For South Africa, and Africa at large, the moment demands unprecedented boldness and decisiveness.

Now, more than ever before, is the time to invest, partner and, above all, act with urgency driven by a tangible sense of common purpose. History will not remember those who watched the AI revolution unfold. It will remember and reward those who built within it to unlock and maximise inclusive prosperity for generations.

• Dlamini is the chair of Alexforbes and Aspen Pharmacare Holdings and president of Amcham. He writes in his personal capacity.