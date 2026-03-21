MATHATHA TSEDU | The disturbing desecration of Sobukwe’s grave

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Anti-apartheid and Pan Africanist leader Robert Sobukwe's grave was discovered vandalised on Wednesday morning, just a few days after community members took to the streets in support of the naming of Robert Sobukwe Town, formerly Graaff-Reinet.

Mangaliso Robert Sobukwe, founding president of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), has been hounded in life and in death.

The apartheid regime so feared him that after imprisoning him on Robben Island — essentially for leading the anti-pass campaign that led to the Sharpeville massacre, commemorated yesterday — it passed a special law to keep him there beyond his sentence.

They even created a special place for him: a one-man prison within Robben Island, where he lived in isolation, forbidden from speaking to other prisoners.

When he was finally released, he was banished to Galeshewe township outside Kimberley, where he lived until his death in 1978. The regime tried to erase Sobukwe from the country’s memory. To this day, there is not a single recording of his voice — no speech from the dock, no audio from his addresses, nothing from the many international visits he received.

This past week, his grave in Graaff-Reinet — the town that now bears his name — was vandalised yet again. As his grandson, Mangaliso, said in an interview with Algoa FM: “It is painful that even in his resting place Sobukwe still cannot rest.”

There is suspicion that the latest attack on Sobukwe’s grave was political. But the others point to people of this country losing their humanity and respect for the dead and for shared heritage

The destruction of the tombstone is severe. This is not the work of someone looking for scrap to sell. It is an embodiment of anger and hatred for the man who lies in that grave. It also comes a few weeks after the town’s renaming, a move vociferously opposed by white right-wing elements, led by the FF Plus.

The party’s leader, Corné Mulder, has publicly said they will not recognise the new name — and will actively oppose it.

There have been previous attacks on Sobukwe’s grave, but none on this scale. And while this particular incident can be put down to opposition to change, desecration of the graves of several prominent people has happened in other parts of the country.

In 2024 Bantu Steve Biko’s grave in Ginsberg, Buffalo City, was vandalised. The bronze hands with a broken chain — symbolising freedom — were taken and sold as scrap. Last year, a shack was erected on the tombstone. Biko’s son, Nkosinathi, has said there have been more than seven incidents at the grave and the nearby Biko Centre.

The remains of Sarah Baartmana — the Khoi woman exhibited in Europe at circuses and who, in death, had her genitals sliced and kept in jars by French scientists — were only returned to South Africa in 2002. She was buried in Hankey near the Gamtoos River in a ceremony presided over by then president Thabo Mbeki. A few years later, her grave too was vandalised.

In Kliptown, where the celebrated or notorious (depending on your politics) Freedom Charter was adopted, Walter Sisulu Square was established as a heritage site. Within a few years, it was vandalised, becoming a ghost of its intended purpose.

There is suspicion that the latest attack on Sobukwe’s grave was political. But the others point to people of this country losing their humanity and respect for the dead and for shared heritage.

The rascals responsible must be found and made to pay. But the other group needs a national campaign of humanising, and of restoring values destroyed by more than three centuries of colonial degradation.

We spend public money restoring the dignity of the heroes of our freedom struggle, yet the very communities supposed to honour and respect them sometimes defile these spaces.

Tomorrow, in Steinkopf near Springbok in the Northern Cape, the ancestral remains of 63 Khoi and San people — taken overseas for so-called scientific studies or displayed in museums such as Iziko in Cape Town — will be reburied in a ceremony presided over by President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Much effort and many resources have gone into reaching this point. The question is whether the honour will endure once the ceremony ends — whether, in time, these graves too will be desecrated.

There is little to be done about right-wing resistance to the Africanisation of the country. The rascals responsible must be found and made to pay. But the other group needs a national campaign of humanising, and of restoring values destroyed by more than three centuries of colonial degradation.

Until then, whether it is Sobukwe today, or Biko, or Grandma Baartman, or Sisulu tomorrow, the cycle of honour and dishonour will continue.

• Tsedu, a former editor of Sunday Times, is a member of the board of the South African Heritage Resource Agency