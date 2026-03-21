Q&A with Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on bill intended to improve local government

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Q: Will this legislation end the coalition chaos collapsing our municipalities?

A: Yes. The intention of the bill is to establish stability in our municipalities by regulating coalitions.

Q: Will it stop parties with miniscule voter support being allowed to act as kingmakers?

A: It is still going to be subjected to consultation and public hearings but, of course, we will need to consider carefully how the GNU is formed where you have small parties having executive positions. So we should not stifle local government, because it is a sphere of government.

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Q: Will it introduce voter thresholds for representation in councils?

A: There’s a clear indication that this will bring a constitutional challenge, because if you have a PR (proportional representation) voting system, you will discard the will of the people if you put a threshold that can cut off their representation.

Q: Aren’t there local government models overseas that combine voter thresholds and PR systems without damaging democracy?

A: Those are mature democracies that have exercised this over a long period. We’re going to engage with it, but the law clearly indicates you can be challenged. So the best way is, don’t go down a road that has a constitutional challenge.

Q: Would you agree that allowing minuscule parties to call the shots has led to municipal chaos and non-delivery of services?

A: The people who caused the problem were bigger political parties in government wanting to use smaller parties to give them key positions and remote control them. Look at Johannesburg.

Q: Exactly.

A: That wasn’t the fault of smaller parties. It was the fault of bigger parties wanting to manipulate them.

Q: How do you stop this, if not through legislation?

A: Look at the GNU. It is led by a majority party. Look at the GPU [government of provincial unity] in KwaZulu-Natal. It needs political parties to do what is right.

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Q: Meanwhile, collapsing municipalities have become a national crisis. Surely, something decisive needs to be done quickly?

A: Indeed. The challenges in municipalities are receiving swift attention. When you talk about electricity, you know we’re better off compared to the past two years.

Q: What about water?

A: The first meeting of the national water crisis committee sat on Wednesday to resolve the water crisis. The short-term goal is six months ...

Q: That’s a long time for people to be without water, isn’t it?

A: I don’t agree with you on that. You can’t have a turnaround shorter than six months.

Q: What’s the target for your IMSI bill?

A: It must be through before the elections because it is going to be the mechanism to unblock challenges around coalitions.

Q: Unless it introduces a threshold, it won’t end the chaos, will it?

A: There are many municipalities where bigger parties take leadership and do not manipulate smaller parties. Look at the GNU. If political parties will adopt a similarly mature attitude, you will have stable municipalities.

Q: Will your law end corruption in local government?

A: You don’t need legislation to end corruption; you need consequence management. It is the responsibility of the mayor and the executive council to hold all officials accountable.

Q: Isn’t it your responsibility to make sure they do?

A: Ours is oversight. We cannot overreach.