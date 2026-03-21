EDITORIAL | Water rights must be more than just a promise

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Residents of Tiryville on the outskirts of Kariega have been experiencing extended water outages over a number of years. Pictured from left: Elvis Williams, 67, and Nehemia Priem, 24, fetch water at the municipal tap. File photo.

Yesterday South Africa celebrated Human Rights Day, a day which should serve as a reminder of the pledge taken by the founders of our constitution to make our country a more caring and more just society than that which preceded it.

In light of the pervasive problems with water provision experienced by practically all South Africans, more so the less privileged with limited alternatives, now would be an opportune time for those who run our utilities, together with their political overseers, to refamiliarise themselves with what the constitution says about citizens’ rights, particularly the right of access to sufficient safe water. This is a right, among others, enshrined in our bill of rights.

A good start to honour the promises of our constitution, and to respect the rights therein, would be to visit serious consequences on those in the state who either fail to do their jobs or enable corruption, as well as their criminal collaborators outside

The promises of a better life enshrined in the bill of rights cannot be reduced to the realm of the academic, trundled out once a year on Human Rights Day — or used cynically for galvanising voter support at election time. To do that would be to dishonour both the drafters of the constitution and fellow citizens who have yet to enjoy the promised rights or who see them being undermined by government incompetence, indifference and corruption.

Our lead story of last week, which exposed how politically linked individuals landed multimillion-rand water distribution contracts in Tshwane, despite not owning any trucks, serves to again highlight the connection between poor service delivery and corruption in our public entities. Yet it is a script that plays itself out frequently in towns and cities around the country.

A good start to honour the promises of our constitution, and to respect the rights therein, would be to visit serious consequences on those in the state who either fail to do their jobs or enable corruption, as well as their criminal collaborators outside.