TOBY CHANCE | Billions for new BEE fund is tacit admission of BEE’s failure

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As of January 2026, there were 431 companies listed on the JSE, over 700 SOEs and 21 Setas. B-BBEE compliance has all but collapsed, even in the government’s own entities, says the writer.

Within a few weeks, two very different visions of how South Africa can grow the economy and tackle economic exclusion have been presented in parliament.

The first, from the ANC, was a tightening of the B-BBEE policy framework, built around the ANC’s plan to set up a state-run Transformation Fund to channel money into black-owned SMMEs. The fund lies at the heart of the recently gazetted amendments to the B-BBEE codes of good practice which substantially alter the playing field for companies wishing to maximise their points on the scorecard.

The premise of this fund is that enterprise and supplier development, as stipulated in codes of good practice, has not meaningfully increased black participation in the economy. In effect, trade and industry minister Parks Tau is admitting that B-BBEE has failed in its goal through the rationale for the fund.

Instead of businesses developing enterprises and their own supply chains, they would now get five extra points on their scorecard if they hand their money to the fund to spend instead.

Unsurprisingly, businesses are not keen on handing billions of rand over to a fund whose design creates huge opportunities for political interference.

The Transformation Fund has also been widely criticised for duplicating other government funds, disrupting existing business-supplier relationships and the likelihood that the government will be far worse at picking which businesses to support. The ANC has trumpeted the fund as the answer to continued economic exclusion ― it is its latest attempt to double down on B-BBEE as its chosen instrument for redress.

The other vision is encapsulated in the Economic Inclusion for All (EIA) Bill, the Democratic Alliance’s latest weapon in our armoury to counter 23 years of the ANC’s misguided B-BBEE policies.

The bill, introduced by our head of policy, MP Mat Cuthbert, gives South Africa, for the first time, a comprehensive alternative to the ANC’s race-based policies that have strangled business, crippled growth and perpetuated divisions in our society.

The EIA Bill acknowledges the need for inclusive growth that both stimulates the economy and brings more opportunities for individuals previously excluded from participating in it, as business owners and workers. It does this by including a 20% provision in government procurement for investing in programmes that work towards fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals, covering societal needs such as alleviating poverty, promoting good health and well-being and stimulating economic growth.

As the president himself recently said in the National Assembly, what is laid out in the SDGs is what has been embraced in the National Development Plan.

The bill replaces race with need as the signifier of disadvantage and enables companies to choose the areas of need that are most closely aligned with their strategic objectives. It will move the benefits of public procurement away from the rich and politically connected, and towards those most in need.

Threats and penalties will not lead to more compliance ― they will lead to less investment, and fewer jobs.

These two visions present a stark choice ― one wedded to a failed ideology that divides, the other based on a proven system that builds.

A recent meeting of the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition revealed B-BBEE’s shortcomings and just how wedded the ANC is to its pet monster.

Presenting the B-BBEE Commission’s Q1-Q3 performance report, deputy minister of trade, industry and competition Zuko Godlimpi and B-BBEE commissioner Tshediso Matona cited statistics proving that businesses simply cannot keep up with the costs of compliance with B-BBEE. The costs of this compliance are paid in jobs lost and investment foregone, and thus primarily by working South Africans. The benefits are captured by a small, politically connected elite.

The highlight of the presentation was the continuing decline in B-BBEE reporting by JSE-listed companies and state-owned entities. For the period under review, reports were received from only 106 JSE companies, 76 state-owned entities and five Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas). As of January 2026, there were 431 companies listed on the JSE, over 700 SOEs and 21 Setas. Compliance has all but collapsed, even in the government’s own entities.

Since 2013, the commission has received a total of roughly 28,000 B-BBEE certificates, processed by the 89 verification agencies on behalf of their clients who take the trouble to report their B-BBEE scorecard. This compares with the roughly 1-million companies submitting a tax return to Sars. This is hardly evidence of a functioning policy.

It is clear that B-BBEE compliance fatigue is now entrenched, which the commissioner admitted in his presentation, citing “reporting mischief” as the reason.

Not content to admit to a failed policy, the commissioner bewailed the lack of enforcement instruments available to him, citing the ability of CIPC to deregister companies and Sars to impose tax penalties for noncompliant companies.

He suggested benchmarks established by other department of trade and industry entities that can impose penalties of up to 10% of turnover for non-compliance as “incentives” which the DTIC should consider in amendments to the B-BBEE legislation.

Threats and penalties will not lead to more compliance ― they will lead to less investment, and fewer jobs.

The DTIC and commissioner are betting that the Transformation Fund will re-energise companies’ commitment to B-BBEE. But the Transformation Fund is nothing more than the last kicks of a dying horse and a barely disguised inducement to contribute to a state-run fund in return for five extra points on the B-BBEE scorecard.

Last year the DA won the portfolio committee’s support for the DTIC to commission an independent review of B-BBEE. Godlimpi, questioned by the DA in committee, said the review of B-BBEE was in its early stages. No panel members have been appointed, and no terms of reference have been agreed. The focus of the review, he said, was to find ways of measuring outcomes and impact rather than box-ticking compliance. We will soon be able to assess the department’s bona fides when the review body and terms of reference are announced.

The DA encourages all measures to increase economic activity, the formation and growth of new companies and stimulants to job creation and economic growth. It is clear the current B-BBEE regime has failed by all those measures.

The ANC has been forced to question its commitment to B-BBEE, not just by the DA but by other business groupings, think-tanks and business owners who have been sidelined by connected insiders or face a reduced rating if the amended codes come into force.

The B-BBEE review must refrain from further tightening the noose that is strangling South Africa’s economy and instead focus on creating a new policy architecture for unleashing our entrepreneurs and business leaders to invest, innovate and grow.

Parliament will soon have a choice: follow the ANC way, in continuing to support the tired and discredited B-BBEE policy framework, or take the DA path, one that has global buy-in and finally discards race as the organising principle of society.

Toby Chance, is a DA MP and the party’s spokesperson on trade, industry & competition