EDITORIAL | The president must stem police corruption, now!

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The criminal charging of national police commissioner Fannie Masemola has sent shock waves inside and outside a police service battling against rampant corruption. This despite recent revelations at both the Madlanga Commission and parliament’s ad-hoc committee of deep-rooted criminality which has seeped into police ranks, including its higher echelons.

Masemola’s summons to appear in court next month is bound to unsettle members of the police service, including the many who, against formidable odds, remain committed to holding the line against the creeping influence of criminality in society — and keeping the country and its people safe. Under such circumstances, they deserve a leadership they can trust and look up to for guidance and support.

The charges against the police’s most senior official will further erode public confidence in the police. This does not bode well for the country’s stability and crime fighting efforts.

While South Africa should rely on the police to fight criminality, including organised crime and drug cartels, it appears the criminals have opted to capture the heart of the state itself, with their tentacles now reaching into the police’s most senior ranks. The capture of the police by criminals will disable the state from performing one of its primary roles — the maintenance of law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens. That will surely open the gates of anarchy, putting in jeopardy any economic progress we hope for.

Most disturbing is the fact that Masemola’s summons followed the arrest this week of 11 senior officers in connection with a multimillion-rand contract awarded to a company connected to murder accused and alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. Masemola is entangled in the same matter.

Too many members of the police leadership are tainted by allegations of wrongdoing and criminality. They include minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, Masemola, his deputy Shadrack Sibiya and head of organised crime Richard Shibiri. All eyes will now be on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, together with the acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, are left to depend on a severely weakened management top structure.

Following the preliminary report of the Madlanga Commission, Ramaphosa had appointed Masemola to lead a special team to investigate cases coming out of the report. With Masemola drowning in legal troubles, retaining him has become untenable for Ramaphosa.

The president has cast himself as a stickler for process. He has proved to be tardy in taking action when it’s called for. This time he should move with speed to reassure the nation and restore credibility and trust in the police’s capacity, and will, to fight crime and corruption. Whether Masemola is found guilty or otherwise, the president must put the interests of the country first.

He must forthwith suspend the national commissioner, whose subordinates will have questions about his suitability to lead them.

On the face of it the contract at the centre of the crisis is specific to the police establishment. But it is symptomatic of widespread corruption, where the procurement of services and goods is seen as a means for the unscrupulous to get rich quickly, without benefitting the public. In their quest, they are prepared, as in the case of Tembisa hospital and others, to kill those who oppose them. And to corrupt the police who are supposed to bring them to book.