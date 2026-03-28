NDUMISO NGCOBO | Eight months sober, but Satan’s still got my number

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The number of people around me currently reassessing their relationship with alcohol is staggering.

Regular readers of this column might remember that I made the decision to part ways with the amber-coloured sweet nectar of the gods a little while ago. Well, I reached the eight-month sobriety milestone this past week. I know … yay. Now, now, calm down. Let’s not pop the bottle of Armand de Brignac and fellate each other just yet.

Anyway, in my high school mate WhatsApp group there are about four fellows at varying stages of re-evaluating their relationship with ethanol. Quite naturally, we’ve been engaged in intense conversations about the nature of addiction. “I have an addictive personality” is one of those things one hears all the time. I’ve never been comfortable with this assertion, purely from a grammatical point of view. That could mean other people are addicted to your personality as much as it could mean you’re prone to addictions. But that’s just the doctrinaire in me.

Before deciding to quit altogether last year, I had habitually taken annual hiatuses from booze for a few months at a time in the last dozen years or so. So I was prepared for the severe sugar cravings that accompany my dry spells. About three months into it I even felt sufficiently stable to go cold turkey on processed sugars. I didn’t eliminate all sugar from my diet; I cheated quite liberally using grapes, nectarines, pineapple and my own personal Waterloo, bananas. My story is that “natural” sugars are nowhere near the processed bogeyman, and I’m sticking to it.

Naturally, I suffered a major wobble in December. Between Christmas Day and my birthday in early January, I wolfed down enough brownie cookies, trifle, apple crumble and stracciatella ice cream to cause a mild supply demand on a Huletts processing plant. I’m now convinced that biscuit manufacturers sprinkle cocaine on lemon creams. However, I am so resolute in my quest for a decent quality of life in my seventies that I had overcome my wanton sugar glut by Valentine’s Day. I have even managed to acclimatise my palate to sugar-free rooibos.

Might as well face it, I’m addicted to addiction

This is when the Prince of Darkness decided that he wasn’t done with me yet. Blindsided by my successes, El Diablo smuggled another enemy, caffeine, completely undetected by my defence system. Coffee has never, at any point in my life, been a weakness. I would estimate that I have not consumed more than five cups of coffee annually in the last 30 years. I have consumed about twice as many cups in the last week alone.

Houston, we clearly have a problem here, and it’s neither ethanol, glucose nor caffeine. It’s a serotonin and dopamine problem. I know this because, being the responsible, rational 21st-century human being I am, I did the right thing and immersed myself in the podcast world. Help came in the form of my favourite astrophysicist about town, Neil Degrasse-Tyson’s StarTalk podcast. I found an episode in which he is in conversation with Dr Anna Lembke, the psychiatrist who is the chief of addiction medicine at Stanford University and author of Drug Dealer MD and Dopamine Nation.

By the end of the hour, I had been bombarded by information overload about reward pathways. My primary takeout from the conversation is how some of us harbour a genetic predisposition to the dopamine rush that characterises addiction. In retrospect, I did not require PhDs and MDs to tell me this. I am the spawn of a long line of izinkolotshe (notorious imbibers) on both the AmaQadi and the AmaPhephethe sides of my lineage. It is a warning siren I have consistently rung for my offspring from when they were preteens.

As I type this, I have a cup of Mocha Kenya brew by my side. Stop it, you Judge Judy types. I need some source of a dopamine rush. I don’t gamble. I don’t snort white powders. I don’t inhale nicotine. Medical science needs to hurry up and develop bottled dopamine one can obtain from the Dis-Chem dispensary already. Until then, caffeine will have to do.

I’m also glad that I am winning the war against sugar of the processed variety. My motivation is that I’m mitigating against triggering any latent type 2 diabetes. I’ve heard horrible stories about the link between diabetes and erectile dysfunction. I’m quite partial to my regular bouts of tumescence every Tuesday evening. To paraphrase the 1980s crooner Robert Palmer, I might as well face it, I’m addicted to addiction.