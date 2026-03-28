PETER HARRIS | Fink Haysom: A national treasure

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The passing of Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, 73, on March 18 2026 in New York has left a great void, as the many moving tributes to him have shown. We can however, take comfort that his contributions of national and international significance remain with us.

The secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, described him as “…a principled lawyer, tireless peacemaker and steadfast champion of the values of the UN. The legacy of Nicholas Haysom will endure in the peace processes he advanced, the institutions he strengthened and the principles he helped bring to life around the world.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his tribute said: “Today we mourn a distinguished diplomat and a pioneer of our democratic administration whose commitment to justice and peace made our country, our continent and our world a better place.”

I first met Fink at school. He was cool and a natural leader who was willingly followed. Fink later became deeply involved in the struggle against apartheid, serving as president of Nusas, the student organisation. He paid a heavy price for his activism and was detained on multiple occasions in solitary confinement. When released, he would continue his work and faced house arrest and banning orders as a consequence.

It was my privilege to work with Fink and other remarkable colleagues at the human rights law firm Cheadle, Thompson and Haysom in difficult and traumatic times in the 1980s and early 1990s. The bonds that were formed in those years were close and unbreakable, and Fink was at the core of it. We worked together on many cases and Fink was a pillar of strength whose optimism in tough circumstances was infectious.

Fink’s contributions were numerous and multilayered, assisting communities who were the subject of forced removals, representing detainees and working in commissions of enquiry into police shootings and massacres. His work broke new ground, for example using the Anton Piller remedy (a civil legal remedy) to enforce searches for instruments of torture at police stations in the Eastern Cape.

He represented Bishop Peter Story and Rev Paul Verryn of the Methodist Church in their conflict with the murderous storm of the Mandela Football club

Fink was a brave and principled lawyer. He represented Bishop Peter Storey and Rev Paul Verryn of the Methodist Church in their conflict with the murderous storm of the Mandela Football club — with whom Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was closely associated, and who were her bodyguards. The abduction from the Methodist Church and brutal murder of the child Stompie Seipei by the club in 1989 will never be forgotten. This was dangerous work and not popular in some circles. Fink took that case without hesitation.

After the press conference in February 1989 of the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM) at which Murphy Morobe, Archie Gumede and Elijah Barayi distanced the MDM from Madikizela-Mandela’s conduct and that of the football club, Fink and I were asked to meet with Oliver Tambo, then president of the ANC, to explain the circumstances that had had led to the statement of the MDM.

We flew to Lusaka and met Tambo in a “safe” house in which there was little furniture. Bodyguards were in a separate room. We explained and he listened patiently, asking few questions. Tambo said he regarded Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as his daughter but when he spoke to her about the football club, she would put the phone down. He was very distressed. We left him standing at the front door of the house. He looked sad and lonely.

A lot of the work at our law firm was dangerous and risky. The murders of two of our colleagues, Thabo Molewa (partner) and Bheki Mlangeni (candidate attorney) by security forces and those aligned to them were testament to that fact.

Fink worked in parallel at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University where he published important articles on human rights, vigilante and security force violence and on forced removals.

He played a seminal role in the constitutional negotiations and later in the drafting of the interim constitution. When Nelson Mandela became president, he appointed Fink as his chief legal adviser, an illustration of the trust he had in Fink.

Fink moved on to international work when the Mbeki presidency began, a loss to the country. He worked in countries that dealt with the aftermath of war and severe conflict. These included Burundi, with Mandela (1999-2002), Sudan (2002-5), Iraq (2005), Afghanistan (2012), Somalia (2018) and South Sudan (2019), and at times as the special representative of the UN secretary-general. In South Sudan, he commanded a military peacekeeping force of 20,000 uniformed personnel.

Fink’s warmth was palpable, as was his charisma. One of his special qualities was his ability to interact at a fundamentally human level. He had joie de vivre in buckets and was a hell of a lot of fun. He loved adventure and had a passion for rugby and canoeing.

He was an inspirational figure, brave, utterly trustworthy and always morally centred. A wonderful friend to so many.

Fink Haysom is survived by his children from his first marriage to Mary Ann Cullinan, Rebecca, Simone, and Julian, and by his wife Delphine Bost and their sons Charles and Hector.

Sydney Mufamadi (former safety & security minister in Mandela’s cabinet and currently national security adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa) phoned me after hearing of Fink’s passing. He said, “One of us has fallen” … and that is so true.