S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Say it out loud, we’re African and we’re proud

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On this day 120 years ago, a young Pixley ka Isaka Seme stood in front of his fellow students, academics and members of the public in Earl Hall at Columbia University, New York City, to deliver what would later prove to be a seminal speech.

Not only did the ”Regeneration of Africa” speech win the 24-year-old South African the gold medal in the annual public-speaking competition that the university had launched four years earlier in honour of 19th-century writer and public speaker, George William Curtis, but it also earned him some fame, both at home and abroad.

Seme’s biographer Bongani Ngqulunga says the story of his victory was covered in the New York Times — which commissioned a profile interview with Seme — and the San Francisco Chronicle. The oration was later republished by The Columbia Monthly as well as The Colored American magazine.

In South Africa, various black publications picked up the story, with Ilanga lase Natal — based in his hometown of Durban — running an article in its English edition under the headline: “A Zulu Wins A Prize”.

Some 56 years later, at the December 1962 International Congress of Africanists held in Accra, Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, who had just led the country to independence, spoke of how he had been inspired by Seme and quoted extensively from Seme’s writings.

It is easy to see why a young Nkrumah — who became internationally known as the face of pan-Africanism — would have been inspired by Seme’s ideas.

Seme started his speech with a defiant declaration: “I am an African, and I set my pride in my race over against a hostile public opinion.” He argued that the continent, most of which was still under colonial rule, was as great as any other — citing its past civilisations and achievements. Seme, however, also cautioned against making comparisons with Europe or any other continent, not because such might “bring humiliation upon Africa”, but because there was no single standard of continental comparison.

Besides this spirited defence of the continent’s history and heritage, as well as its people’s right to exist as equals to the rest of humanity, Seme’s vision for the future would also have impressed Nkrumah.

“The brighter day is rising upon Africa. Already I see her chains dissolved, her desert plains red with harvest, her Abyssinia [Ethiopia] and her Zululand the seats of science and religion, reflecting the glory of the rising sun…”

The “regeneration of Africa”, Seme said, “means that a new and unique civilisation is soon to be added to the world. The African is not a proletarian in the world of science and art.”

In the early 1970s, black consciousness leader Steve Biko echoed the sentiment: “We have set out on a quest for true humanity and somewhere in the distant horizon we can see the glittering prize… In time we shall be in a position to bestow upon South Africa the greatest gift possible — a more human face."

We have set out on a quest for true humanity and somewhere in the distant horizon we can see the glittering prize — Steve Biko

Ninety years after Seme’s speech, as democratic South Africa adopted a new constitution, the then deputy president Thabo Mbeki delivered a memorable speech that not only defined what it meant to be a citizen in a nonracial country but also emphasised the new country’s ties to the rest of Africa.

Mbeki opened the speech with the words: “On the occasion such as this, we should, perhaps, start from the beginning. So let me begin. I am an African.” In those opening lines, not only did he pay tribute to Seme, but he pointed to the origins of what was being celebrated on the day — the new constitution.

For Seme’s contribution to history did not end with the Columbia University speech. He went on to translate his vision into action by returning to South Africa and helping to found the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) in 1912 as a direct response to the establishment of a white-led Union of South Africa and the then imminent passing of the Native Land Bill into law.

Like many of his peers and co-founders of the SANNC, which would be renamed ANC in 1923, Seme was heavily influenced by US ideals and the country’s promise of democracy and equality.

In his New York Times interview, he told the reporter that his ambition in choosing to be a student in the US had been “to study broad features of American life”.

“I have tried to learn those things that will benefit my people and enable me to help them as I should,” Seme said.

However, since there were no student hostels for him when he enrolled at Columbia, he had to live in Harlem, where he came face-to-face with the reality of black lives in the urban US in the 1920s.

Seme’s story is but one example of the strong political, religious, educational and historical ties the first generation of African nationalists had with the US, Britain and every other Western country where they studied.

But as the Western capitals took the side of white nationalism by refusing to support political and economic rights for blacks in the Union of South Africa, growing numbers became sceptical of world powers as potential allies and began relying on newly independent states and other non-Western countries for support.

The heightened tensions between South Africa and the US, especially following the return of Donald Trump to the White House, have revived old accusations about the post-apartheid state being “anti-West”. Some attribute this to an alleged Cold War hangover on the part of the ANC, whose veterans were trained and sponsored by the Soviet Union. More recently, especially given the stance the country has taken on the Middle East, there have even been wild and unsubstantiated claims of the Iranians influencing government positions.

However, when one looks at the historical evolution of the African nationalist movement — both as a force of resistance and in government — over the decades, its positions are consistent.

In a 2008 discussion document. “Towards a 15-year Review: Synthesis Report”, the Presidency stated that “the regeneration of Africa is the main pillar of South Africa’s foreign policy objective” — referencing Seme’s speech as the anchor of the country’s foreign policy.

Contrasting Seme’s vision of 120 years ago with US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s colonial nostalgia at the Munich Security Conference in February, it is plain to see why the tensions between Pretoria and Washington are inevitable.

But even before Trump and Rubio, diplomatic relations between the two countries were marked by serious policy disagreement, due mainly to their competing world views.

Jendayi Frazer, a former US ambassador to South Africa under the George Bush administration, for instance, is reported to have told a US journal that relations with Mbeki’s administration went through a rough patch due to disagreements over certain international topics.

Yet even though Mbeki condemned Bush for invading Iraq in March 2003, the US president was in South Africa four months later on a state visit. During that visit, Bush called Mbeki his “pointsman” on the then-raging Zimbabwean crisis.

Leaders in both capitals seemed to appreciate that while they were at polar opposites of the geopolitical spectrum, mutual economic and security interests demanded that they co-operate. After beginning his journey as US ambassador to South Africa with a misstep, Brent Bozell now appears willing to spend more time listening and learning about the country, its people and history. But beyond visits to tourist attractions, hopefully he will expose himself to the history and ideas of Seme and others who pioneered the inclusive, rules-based statehood that is modern South Africa.