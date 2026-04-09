WRENELLE STANDER | Seeding growth: how venture capital can cultivate SA’s economy

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The world has shifted to innovation-driven growth, where countries that combine bold ideas with catalytic capital are shaping the industries of the future. Cape Town and the Western Cape are already showing this potential, with concentrated talent and early-stage ventures emerging as national leaders.

For South Africa to secure a meaningful role in this future, increasing venture capital (VC) at key stages must be a strategic priority.

Strengthening VC goes beyond funding individual ventures; it shapes the ecosystem, determines the scale and quality of opportunities for our innovators, and drives sustained economic growth and global competitiveness.

Even with our talent and ideas, too many promising ventures struggle to secure the funding they need to grow and compete globally. Venture capital fuels innovation and allows ideas to become businesses that create jobs and economic value.

Cape Town and the Western Cape show what is possible when entrepreneurial energy, skilled talent, and targeted investment come together. The region attracts a significant share of South Africa’s VC flows, hosts established start-up hubs and benefits from a growing community of experienced investors. Local firms such as Knife Capital, Savant and 4Di have built respected investment vehicles that demonstrate our ability to compete internationally.

What must shift is the level of intensity and co-ordination in how the ecosystem grows. Good ideas need both a seed and a climate, and policy plays a central role in shaping that climate. Small, open economies have shown how deliberate choices can champion innovation, reward early risk and attract investment.

South Africa has many of the right foundations. Cape Town and the Western Cape remain highly attractive places to live and work, with major tech companies headquartered here, creating natural agglomeration effects. Our research institutions are strong, entrepreneurial energy is evident, and we have footholds in high-growth sectors such as FinTech, HealthTech, renewable energy and agri-innovation.

At the heart of start-up innovation

The region has grown into the heart of the national start-up ecosystem, home to accelerators, angel networks and VC funds that give the market depth and credibility. This kind of density is crucial because it creates a space where early-stage ventures can collaborate, learn and secure the capital they need.

According to the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, which tracks and analyses private investment activity across the region, 92 South African start-ups raised $162m (R2.7bn) across 184 deals in 2023, supported by 72 funds.

This brought the total value of the VC asset class to nearly $600m across more than 1,100 active deals. The Western Cape accounted for almost half of this by value, and more than half by deal volume, highlighting its importance as a national anchor.

Yet the overall size of South Africa’s VC market remains modest relative to the broader economy. A persistent constraint is limited institutional participation. Pension funds are permitted to allocate up to 15% of their assets to alternative investments, but many allocate far less, leaving substantial capital on the sidelines. Unlocking even a portion of this would significantly deepen the market.

Corporate South Africa can accelerate momentum by partnering with start-ups, investing through corporate VC structures and integrating local technologies into established value chains. — Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander

International experience shows that supportive policy can crowd in private investment. In the UK, the Enterprise Investment Scheme and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme reduce early-stage risk through targeted tax incentives.

Singapore has paired public and private capital through disciplined co-investment models while maintaining strong governance. Kenya’s regulatory clarity in FinTech created the confidence that allowed investors to back pioneering platforms such as M-Pesa. Each example reflects deliberate policy choices that strengthened local ecosystems.

South Africa can act with similar intent, and the Western Cape, with Cape Town at its centre, is well positioned to lead. A stronger VC ecosystem depends on alignment between public policy, private capital and institutional partners. Wesgro’s strategic focus areas include investment attraction, export growth and innovation-led industrialisation. Venture capital supports these objectives by introducing new funding, boosting competitiveness and opening international markets for high-value products and services.

Tools, talent, and mechanisms to scale investment

To support this agenda, Wesgro has strengthened its industry-facing tools. Our latest suite of sector brochures covers high-potential areas such as food and beverages, the green economy, green manufacturing, logistics and a range of services. These sectors offer clear innovation pathways and scalable returns, making them attractive to venture investors. The materials provide practical, data-backed insights for prospective funders.

Complementing this, our CEO Guides offer concise intelligence on issues such as water resilience, solar opportunities, circular economy transitions, education systems and logistics solutions. They are designed to help decision-makers move from initial interest to concrete investment decisions.

Storytelling around innovation has also been elevated. The eighth edition of Pioneers, Wesgro’s annual publication, highlights founders, investors and ecosystem builders driving progress in the Cape economy. This year’s edition focuses on VC and its contribution to economic growth, profiling key players across the ecosystem. By bringing visibility and context to these efforts, the publication supports credibility and investor confidence.

Beyond information and visibility, catalytic mechanisms are required to unlock scale. Public-private co-investment vehicles can use limited government capital to attract larger pools of private funding. Incentives for early participation, streamlined regulation and support for viable exits would strengthen the venture pipeline. Closer collaboration between universities and industry, improved commercialisation support, mentorship and early-stage funding can help research institutions generate more investable ventures.

Corporate South Africa can accelerate momentum by partnering with start-ups, investing through corporate VC structures and integrating local technologies into established value chains. Government can complement this through procurement frameworks that enable start-ups to scale in strategic sectors such as green technology, mobility and healthcare.

The Priority

At the centre of any thriving ecosystem is talent. Innovation economies succeed when individuals are empowered to take calculated risks, when failure is viewed as a learning process, and when entrepreneurial thinking begins early in life. Our region’s quality of life and creative culture are strong pull factors, but they must be paired with targeted skills programmes, progressive visa policies and meaningful economic opportunities that encourage people to build locally.

We have the ingenuity, drive and track record to compete globally. The priority now is to create an enabling ecosystem that rewards innovation, attracts long-term investment and connects capital to real opportunity. Venture capital will not solve every economic challenge, but it can unlock growth, create jobs, and position South Africa as a global innovation leader.

Wrenelle Stander is the CEO of Wesgro.