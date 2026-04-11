BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Give me the wretched refuse of your teeming shore – for a dollar or two

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US President Donald Trump seems to be striking better deals than the UK, which in comparison appears to have been ripped off by Rwanda, says the writer. File photo.

It would seem a number of African countries have decided to offer themselves, at a price, as dumping grounds for some of the worst criminals in the US — rapists, murderers, and even some plainly innocent johnnies whose only sin was lack of the requisite papers. Their eyes — those of the African leaders, that is — seem to greedily light up at the mere mention of the greenback.

In line with his hardline immigration stance, President Donald Trump has, since his return to the White House, redoubled efforts to enforce strict immigration rules. Federal agents comb the country hunting, arresting and deporting those in the country illegally, sometimes with unfortunate consequences. Children have been separated from their parents, people have been deported to wrong countries, and at times US citizens have been caught in the crossfire, or even killed. Trump seems intent on enforcing his immigration demolition exercise by hook or by crook. He’s paid scant attention to critics who accuse his ICE agent of using what they call Gestapo tactics.

Foreigners are emptied from jails and deported. But some countries have refused to take back their citizens, especially those convicted of serious offences in the US. Their attitude seems to be: they wronged you; so you can keep them. Which is where some African nations have come in handy for the US administration. It has negotiated agreements with various countries, in Africa and elsewhere, to accept these hardcore criminals in exchange for money or some other sweetener. On our continent, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ghana, Uganda and Eswatini have so far agreed to accept these prisoners as long, it would seem, as the price is right. The DRC apparently is still mulling whether it too should bite.

During his first term, Trump famously said he wanted immigrants from such places as Norway and not the “shithole countries”. Now those countries he insulted are lending a helping hand to one of his signature policies. Last July, five prisoners — with roots in Cuba, Jamaica, Laos, Vietnam and Yemen — landed in Eswatini, which is reported to have been paid a tidy $5m for the honour of hosting the US convicts. According to Washington, these men are so dangerous that their countries of origin refused to take them back. Yet, for almost a dime, Eswatini is happy to have them.

Trump famously said he wanted immigrants from such places as Norway and not the ‘shithole countries’. Now those countries he insulted are lending a helping hand to one of his signature policies

Announcing the deportation of the men to the glorious paradise of Eswatini, Tricia McLaughlin, who was a spokesperson for the US department of homeland security at the time, gleefully posted on social media: “These depraved monsters have been terrorising American communities, but ... they are off American soil. This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back.”

In Eswatini, however, the men seemed to have received a more cordial welcome. A government spokesperson described the jailbirds as “guests of the king”. And, despite huge criticism from human rights organisations and political opponents, Prime Minister Russell Dlamini said the kingdom would be willing to receive more prisoners if requested by the US. And the Trump administration was quick to respond, sending 14 more prisoners to Eswatini, bringing the total to 19.

South Africa, often shy to say anything mildly critical of its neighbours, was moved to issue a statement that it was “deeply concerned about the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on South Africa’s national security and immigration policy”. Which makes it sound as though South Africa itself is a crime-free nirvana. It is ironic, however, that the Trump administration which is deporting immigrants by the truckload and has imposed full travel bans on over 20 countries – many from Africa - would pay some countries to accept its miscreants. They seem to be saying: ‘These villains pose a threat to American lives but, hey, they should fit in nicely in your neighbourhood. And here’s a nice bundle to ease any pain or discomfort.’

The idea of selling unwanted individuals to third countries is not new. In 2022, the Conservative Party government of UK prime minister Rishi Sunak entered what it called the “migration and economic development partnership” with Kigali, under which Britain would send illegal migrants to Rwanda. The policy was so unpopular and faced so many legal challenges that it may have contributed to the Tories losing power. By the time it was scrapped by the new Labour government, the UK had already paid about £290m (R6.5bn) to Rwanda, which insists it is still owed another £100m.

By the looks of it, Trump seems to be striking better deals than the UK, which in comparison appears to have been ripped off by Rwanda. Trump’s scheme, however immoral or illegal, is at least understandable. He’s got a problem, and he’s found a creative way to solve it. What is difficult to comprehend, however, is how African leaders, always quick to react to slights, real or imagined, and forever insisting that the continent and its diaspora be respected, can so willingly turn their countries into dumping sites for — in McLaughlin’s words — the “worst of the worst” from the US.

Do they view their own countries or people with such disdain that they believe the addition of a few thugs won’t make a difference? It’s almost akin to someone welcoming a rogue into their house. Are they after the money, or is it a question of making sure to be on the right side of the boar? Maybe they think turning their countries into receptacles for such scoundrels will prompt Trump to look kindly on them and throw a few crumbs their way. He’s so effectively wielded the tariff weapon that smaller nations, especially, are terrified of his ire. But as Washington’s one-time allies have discovered to their chagrin, appeasing the US president is a dead-end.

Whatever the reasons for rolling out the red carpet for these thugs, the willingness of African leaders to do so is as mind-boggling as it is demeaning and frankly sickening.