ITUMELENG MOKOENA | The criminal justice system is the problem — not the prisons

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South Africa has spent years looking for the source of its crime crisis. Perhaps in the wrong place. As retired Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron remarks in his 2025 book Behind Prison Walls — Unlocking a Safer South Africa: “Prisons deflect our attention from the urgent work that we have to do long before we even think of prisons.”

The preliminary findings of the Madlanga commission, as we observe them, affirm this insight. What they reveal is not a failure of prisons, policing, or prosecution in isolation, but a criminal justice system that is structurally fragmented and strategically outmatched by the adaptive networks it is meant to contain. The system does not merely underperform — it works against itself. Reform cannot be piecemeal. It must be systemic.

South Africa’s public debate about crime has long been anchored to the wrong node. Prisons attract attention — their overcrowding, their violence, the gangs that consolidate within them — and from that attention flows a durable political misreading: that correctional facilities are the source of the problem. They are not. They are the terminus of it.

By the time an individual enters a correctional facility, the system has already failed several times — in diversion, investigation, prosecution and sentencing. Correctional facilities do not create the conditions that produce crime at scale. They inherit those conditions — compressed, compounded and amplified — from every upstream failure.

The fundamental design problem is institutional fragmentation. Policing, prosecution, the courts and correctional services each operate with their own mandate, metrics and institutional logic. Court backlogs translate into overcrowding in remand detention. Weak investigative capacity produces prolonged pre-trial incarceration. The absence of meaningful diversion programmes funnels into facilities a population that, under a more coherent system, would never have arrived there.

A crime-weary public demands more prisons, harsher sentences, stronger deterrence.

The Madlanga commission reveals a second point: the adversary is not static. Organised criminal networks learn from enforcement pressure, adapt their structures, game the system and run operations from within. Prison walls are permeable, and where gang leaders are concentrated, facilities mirror turf battles on the outside as much as they direct them.

What South Africa confronts is a systems-against-systems contest: a fast-learning, decentralised, often internationally linked criminal system against a fragmented, slower-moving state. In such a contest, institutional fragmentation is strategically fatal.

In frustration, a crime-weary public demands more prisons, harsher sentences, stronger deterrence. This is understandable. But the solution lies in a smarter, more integrated and technologically advanced criminal justice system that does not lose sight of its constitutional obligation: rehabilitation and reintegration — not just blind punishment and deterrence.

Crime is not a uniform category. Petty opportunistic offending, organised gang activity and sophisticated transnational networks are qualitatively different phenomena. A coherent system must be differentiated — across policing, prosecution and sentencing, but also critically within incarceration itself: regimes that distinguish between categories of offenders, align security and rehabilitation accordingly, and allow for progression and incentives. Without this, prisons become static warehouses that entrench criminal identity rather than disrupt it.

As Cameron argues, even those lawfully deprived of liberty must retain their dignity and the possibility of change. A system that eliminates hope eliminates compliance, rehabilitation and ultimately public safety. Structured mobility — earned progression, differentiated regimes, visible pathways — creates conditions for behavioural change while maintaining security. This is not leniency. It is design.

The constraint is not the absence of policy direction. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s February 2026 state of the nation address committed to revised public-private partnership (PPP) regulations and innovative concession models that preserve public ownership while mobilising private expertise. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2026 budget speech went further — opening the budget facility for infrastructure to PPP proposals in correctional facilities by name.

The constraint is execution. The dominant conception of public-private co-operation has been outsourcing: transfer a function, hold the operator to a service-level agreement (SLA), treat the arrangement as commercial. That model is not fit for purpose in a system-level reform environment. What is needed is a systems-strengthening approach — partnership designed to embed capability within the state, structure the retention and transfer of operational knowledge, create real-time information flows across institutional components, and build continuous learning so that the response architecture evolves in step with the threat it confronts.

At Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts we have accumulated a unique body of knowledge through 25 years of operating the maximum-security Mangaung Correctional Centre — spanning gang intelligence, crisis response, rehabilitation methodology and technological innovation. With the current concession approaching its end, we intend to share those lessons in the public interest. In an era of increasingly sophisticated criminal networks, technology is not a peripheral enhancement. It is a core requirement.

The Madlanga commission — even at this early stage — is defining the challenge with unusual clarity. The question is no longer what is wrong but whether the state will act on what it now knows — aligning institutions, retaining hard-won capabilities, and building a response that adapts as fast as the threat it faces. Treating correctional facilities as the problem has not worked. Treating the system as the problem might.