Mampara of the week: Fannie Nkosi

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From the moment he took the stand at the Madlanga commission, where he made one jaw-dropping admission after another, Sgt Fannie Nkosi should have known he was on thin ice.

In his eight days in the spotlight it became clear that this member of the Gauteng organised crime unit thought the job description meant he should organise crimes, not stop them.

But he was somewhat disorganised in hiding the evidence. When police raided his home, they found guns, stolen crime dockets and a stash of cash under the mattress. Did the mampara think his testimony convinced everyone he was clean? Or is he just very dim?