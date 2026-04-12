ISHMAEL MNISI |The Ipid report is a test of South Africa’s institutions, not the president’s integrity

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The recent Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report into the conduct of the SAPS Presidential Protection Unit in the wake of the Phala Phala farm incident has, perhaps predictably, become fodder for South Africa’s relentless political contestation.

Yet a sober and principled reading of the report reveals something critical: this moment is not a measure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s personal integrity, but rather a test of the strength and independence of our democratic institutions.

The Ipid’s mandate is clear — to investigate allegations of police misconduct and recommend disciplinary or criminal action where warranted.

In this instance, the directorate focused its attention on specific SAPS members, notably Major-Gen Wally Rhoode and Constable Hlulani Rekhoto. The allegations against them were serious: failure to report a crime, unauthorised and unlawful investigation, misuse of state resources, and more.

The Ipid’s findings and recommendations are unambiguous — disciplinary action must be taken against these officials for their actions in relation to the theft at Phala Phala farm.

Crucially, however, the report does not find or recommend disciplinary or criminal action against President Ramaphosa. The president is referenced not as a perpetrator, but as the complainant — the individual who reported the theft at his farm.

The true significance of the Ipid report lies not in the headlines it generates, but in what it demands of us as a nation.

The alleged failures and missteps belong squarely to the SAPS officials named in the report, not to the president. The only mention of the president’s involvement is as the victim of the crime and as someone who reported the matter to his protection detail.

In our highly polarised political environment, it is inevitable that some will seek to weaponise the contents of the Ipid report.

Detractors of the president, particularly those with an interest in undermining his leadership, will attempt to blur the lines of accountability and suggest that the failings of SAPS officials are a direct indictment of Ramaphosa himself.

This is not only legally unfounded but also corrosive to the principles of due process and institutional integrity.

South Africa’s democracy is built on the separation of powers and the independence of oversight bodies. Ipid, like the public protector and other Chapter Nine institutions, exists to ensure that no individual — regardless of their position — is above the law.

But for these institutions to function, we must resist the urge to personalise or politicise their work. To do so is to chip away at the very foundations of accountable governance.

The true significance of the Ipid report lies not in the headlines it generates, but in what it demands of us as a nation.

It calls for the enforcement of rules, the upholding of professional standards and the reaffirmation that misconduct — wherever it occurs — will not be tolerated. It is a call to action for police leadership, for parliament and for all citizens who value the rule of law.

This is how mature democracies operate. The president, like any citizen, is entitled to expect that the officials charged with his protection will act within the bounds of the law. When they fail, it is the system’s responsibility to hold them to account.

There is no evidence or recommendation in the Ipid report that suggests Ramaphosa either instructed wrongdoing or benefited from it. Instead, the report offers him — and all of us — a chance to demonstrate respect for the rule of law by allowing the disciplinary process to unfold without interference.

As South Africans, we must seize this moment to strengthen, not weaken, our faith in independent oversight. It is regrettable that some seek to use this report for political gain by distorting its contents.

The facts are clear: there is no finding of criminal or disciplinary wrongdoing against Ramaphosa. Let us allow due process to take its course and avoid undermining our institutions with baseless allegations. Ipid has done its work. Now SAPS leadership must do theirs by acting on the recommendations.

• Ishmael Mnisi writes in his personal capacity.