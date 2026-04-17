LUCKY MATHEBULA | The SACP paradox: shifting political landscape tests old alliances

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South Africa’s political terrain is undergoing one of its most consequential shifts since the advent of democracy. The South African Communist Party’s (SACP’s) decision to contest state power at the local government level marks more than a strategic turning point; it represents a reconfiguration of long‑standing political alliances, ideological identities and electoral dynamics.

This moment is amplified by the not-so-distant-in-memory Jacob Zuma announcement in 2023 that he would no longer campaign for the ANC while remaining a member. This move reshaped the identity and posture of the governing party’s political adversaries. The cost to the ANC’s political power and electoral fortunes is incalculable.

For the ANC, this new reality demands a fundamentally different campaign strategy. Gone are the days when the liberation movement’s historical capital could be relied upon to win the hearts and minds of voters. Parties that emerged from the ANC’s own history, particularly those led by former youth leaders or disillusioned cadres, now command a stronghold in the liberation narrative. This places the ANC in an uncomfortable position: its greatest political asset has become a contested public good.

The electoral battlefield has shifted from historical legitimacy to performance-based credibility. Voters increasingly want clear evidence of effective governance, delivery and leadership accountability. For the ANC, this poses a pressing challenge: how many of its local councillors, particularly at the ward level, will remain loyal, and how many may be enticed to join a newly invigorated SACP? The answer to that question will significantly influence the ANC’s prospects in any of the subsequent national elections.

Internal capacity is another fault line. The ANC has long relied on experienced organisers, many of whom are drawn from its alliance partners, to drive community engagement and voter mobilisation. These organisers, the “generals” of its campaign machinery, carry essential institutional memory and strategic know-how. As the alliance ecosystem fragments, so too does this organisational strength. This fragmentation could weaken the ANC’s ability to mobilise effectively and maintain political cohesion, significantly influencing its electoral prospects.

Beyond organisational implications lies an ideological paradox. The SACP has long positioned itself as the custodian of socialist thought in the alliance. Yet the contemporary South African state, informed by constitutional liberal democracy, presents an increasingly uncomfortable terrain for doctrinal communists. The question is whether the SACP’s electoral ambitions are ideologically defensible or represent an attempt to secure political relevance in a shifting ideological climate. Exploring this tension clarifies the party’s strategic dilemmas and future prospects.

The alliance itself, historically the ideological anchor of the liberation movement, is confronting existential questions.

This ideological tension is not new, but its current intensity is unprecedented. With the DA consolidating the liberal-democratic space and the ANC attempting to be all things to all constituencies, the political spectrum has grown crowded. The ANC’s ideological ambiguity, long tolerated for the sake of broad electoral appeal, has become a liability. Internal debates about the party’s core purpose, once confined to policy rooms and organisational retreats, now define national political discourse.

The alliance itself, historically the ideological anchor of the liberation movement, is confronting existential questions. Built as a doctrinal, principled partnership, the tripartite alliance served as glue binding political identity, organisational tradition, and liberation-era ethos. It has served as the ideological pituitary gland of the National Democratic Revolution, defining and regulating its conceptual and strategic direction.

Yet the ideological landscape around the alliance has changed. Non‑racialism, non‑sexism, democracy, national unity and prosperity, once the unique territory of the alliance, have become entrenched constitutional imperatives. The ANC can no longer claim exclusive ownership over them. Meanwhile, geopolitical interests and the country’s growing global role raise the stakes of ideological clarity: what South Africa becomes ideologically matters domestically and internationally.

The fragmentation witnessed in recent years, from youth movements to splinter parties, reflects a deeper failure to confront ideological discomforts within the alliance. Debates have increasingly resembled a computer navigation system operating on autopilot, guiding the country step by step, but without a clear destination. The palette of ideas has narrowed rather than expanded.

For the ANC, the path forward requires bold ideological reframing. A decisive re‑articulation of its role, identity, and ideological leadership could be a turning point, a source of renewal rather than decline. For the SACP, this moment represents a reckoning: an opportunity to reassert its historical mission or risk being absorbed by the shifting political sands.

Ultimately, the paradox at the heart of the SACP’s electoral ambition is also a mirror held up to the ANC. It forces the liberation movement to confront what it has become, and what it still hopes to be. As South Africa approaches a new electoral moment, voters will be watching not only what the parties promise, but also what they stand for when the rhetoric is stripped away.

• Mathebula is the founder of the Thinc Foundation and a research associate with Tshwane University of Technology