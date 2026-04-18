CHRISTINE QUNTA | Legal sector code aims to fix BEE gaps as transformation lags

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The Legal Sector Code is designed to dismantle the systemic barriers to equality which banish black legal practitioners to the periphery of the profession, says the writer. File photo.

Twenty-two years since the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act was enacted to promote economic transformation and increase the participation of black people in the economy, it has not had the desired impact on the legal profession.

BEE policies and legislation give effect to the constitutional right to equality as provided for in the Bill of Rights. Those who oppose B-BBEE effectively oppose the right of black people to such equality, despite the subterfuges sometimes used to mask such opposition.

In this context, the Legal Sector Code is designed to dismantle the systemic barriers to equality which banish black legal practitioners to the periphery of the profession.

These barriers include inadequate access to a sustainable flow of quality legal work, lack of exposure to complex specialised legal work, discriminatory procurement by the private sector and unequal access to senior management positions in large law firms.

While the state has B-BBEE procurement policies in place, and these are implemented, such implementation is inconsistent. The effect of these barriers is evident in the statistics.

According to the 2024/2025 Employment Equity Report issued by the Commission for Employment Equity, white people constitute 7.5% of the economically active population and black people 92.5%.

Over the last five years, 406 advocates in Joburg left the bar — 66% of whom were black. Of junior advocates who left the bar in their first four years, 85% were black

However, according to the most recent Legal Practice Council statistics, in large law firms, on average 72% of the partners or directors are white and 25% are black.

Even in terms of demographics within the legal sector, the imbalance is obvious, as 53.76% of attorneys are black with 45.13% being white.

The lack of access to a consistent flow of quality work for black attorneys has resulted in black law firms remaining small. The largest majority black-owned law firm has 18 partners or directors, while the largest majority white law firm has 396 partners/directors.

Black advocates also suffer similar discrimination in terms of lack of briefs from majority white-owned law firms and some state institutions.

This results in high numbers leaving the bar. Figures from the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, the largest association in the country, show attrition rates for black advocates. They show that over the last five years, 406 advocates in Joburg left the bar — 66% of whom were black. Of junior advocates who left the bar in their first four years, 85% were black.

Minister of trade, industry & competition Parks Tau gazetted the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Legal Sector Code (LSC) on September 20 2024. The LSC is designed to create a sector-specific legislative framework to achieve the objectives of B-BBEE.

All law firms and advocates who elect to be measured in terms of, and benefit from, the provisions of the B-BBEE Act must therefore use the LSC for measurement. Organs of state and state-owned entities are obligated to comply with the LSC insofar as the procurement of legal services is concerned.

The code, among others, provides for more equal access to senior managerial positions within large law firms by requiring that in the first two years, such firms must have 30% of their equity partners/directors being black, with 15% being black female practitioners — increasing to 50% and 25%, respectively, in year five.

The Legal Sector Code provides for the establishment of the Legal Sector Transformation Fund, which has now been set up by the Charter Council

To deal with the problem of lack of briefs and high attrition rates, the code requires that medium and large law firms brief black advocates, the value of such briefs being 40% in the first two years, with 30% to black female advocates, rising to 60% in year five.

The Legal Sector Code provides for the establishment of the Legal Sector Transformation Fund, which has now been set up by the Charter Council.

The fund will be used to assist black legal practitioners with skills development, especially in specialised areas of the law and enterprise development initiatives, and to subsidise chamber fees for black junior advocates.

The fund will also provide financial assistance and support to black women attorneys and advocates during maternity leave from their law firms and chambers, respectively. All these initiatives will be subject to specific criteria and availability of funds.

The Legal Sector Code provides for a Legal Sector Charter Council (Charter Council) to be appointed by the minister of justice & constitutional development. The council began its work in March 2025. Its role is primarily to monitor compliance with the provisions of the LSC.

In its first year, the Charter Council has conducted outreach to many stakeholders in the sector, including attorneys, advocates, verification agencies and organs of state. It has responded to queries from stakeholders and issued guidelines to ensure stakeholders understand the LSC in order to comply.

The response has been largely positive, and the queries demonstrate the desire of the profession to comply. Engagements with organs of state and state-owned entities show that some already exceed the targets set in the LSC, and most are supportive of its provisions and want to work with the Charter Council to ensure effective implementation.

The Legal Sector Code is not a welfare initiative for black legal practitioners or designed as a punitive measure for others. It is a constitutional and economic imperative. Its effective implementation will ensure sustainable growth of the profession so that the current and next generation of black legal practitioners do not remain on the periphery.

• Qunta is chair of the Legal Sector Charter Council