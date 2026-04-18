EDITORIAL | Malema’s sentence underscores risks of political brinkmanship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The relief on EFF leader Julius Malema’s face once his appeal against his five-year jail sentence for firearm-related offences was granted was plain, indicating how it’s not always fun flying close to the sun.

Clothed in bravado moments later, the grin made way for a raised, furrowed brow as magistrate Twanet Olivier, who on occasion appeared overwhelmed by the case, became the subject of vitriol in Malema’s speech to EFF supporters outside the East London magistrate’s court.

But the sorry saga of the near-imprisonment of a national political leader is laden with lessons for our country, the first of which is that leaders must be exemplary.

In the end, the biggest lesson is that leaders must not engage in criminal acts and thus put their fate in a magistrate’s hands

Second, many, including no less a personage than Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, have claimed that five years is too harsh a sentence for firing a rifle into the air.

By handing down the unprecedented sentence, the court may, unwittingly, have garnered more supporters for Malema, who will without doubt portray himself as a hapless victim of a system that, as he told the KuGompo City crowds, still harbours hardened racists.

For good measure, some may add that the Malema sentencing follows US President Donald Trump’s well-publicised wish to have Malema incarcerated. While Malema should be censured, ignoring case law to hand him a five-year jail sentence makes him the hero he is not.

On the surface, the sentence seems harsh — more so when his white co-conspirator, Adriaan Snyman, is acquitted of all charges. The race dynamic will be milked for what it’s worth.

In the end, the biggest lesson is that leaders must not engage in criminal acts and thus put their fate in a magistrate’s hands.

That’s the true test of leadership.