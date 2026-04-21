EDITORIAL| Mzansi is standing at the velvet rope

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The feeling of missing out on a VIP experience at a party, where all of the great experiences and interesting people happen to be, is something that should not be wished on anyone.

Years ago, African economies might have felt this way, watching the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states grow at unprecedented levels.

Now, it feels like Sub-Saharan African countries are throwing a growth party of their own, and it is South Africa that is waiting for someone to move the velvet rope aside, so that we can step in and join the festivities.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Regional Economic Outlook report, released last week, gave Sub-Saharan Africa due praise for introducing reforms to network industries, monetary policy and the general ease of doing business, changes bound to put the region on a better footing for years to come.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s real GDP growth stays comfortably in the territory of 4.3% in 2026 and 4.4% in 2027. The median is also in the 4.3% and 4.4% range, while it reaches 5.2% when South Africa and Nigeria are excluded.

But while much of the continent accelerates, South Africa is not keeping pace.

The outlook report projects South Africa’s real GDP growth at 1% in 2026 and 1.7% in 2027. This is against projected consumer prices of 3.9% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.

Outside of Lesotho, which is projected to grow 1.1% in 2026 and 0.8% in 2027, and Equatorial Guinea, which is expected to contract 2.7% in 2026 and 1.3% in 2027, South Africa is the only surveyed African economy in the outlook report that does not break past 1.5% growth in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia is projected to grow by 9.2% in 2026 and by 7.9% in 2027. Ghana is projected to hit 4.8% in 2026 and 4.9% in 2027. Nigeria? About 4.1% and 4.3%, respectively. Even Eswatini is projected to secure a respectable 4% in 2026 and 3.5% in 2027.

The IMF report said macroeconomic reforms and stabilisation efforts, including the strengthening of fiscal positions, created conditions for stronger growth and lower inflation, which contributed to sovereign rating upgrades in several countries.

“Exchange rate realignments after foreign exchange market reforms in Ethiopia and Nigeria, reductions in fuel subsidies in Angola, fiscal revenue measures, improved monetary frameworks in South Africa and structural reforms started to pay off through improved external balances, more stable inflation dynamics and a clearer path for private investment,” it said.

The sooner South Africa gets cracking on making the AfCFTA a reality, the better. But it is not enough just to be listed as a de-facto participant. We must be the AfCFTA’s boldest champion, its loudest cheerleader and its most ardent defender.

However, the report also said South Africa’s automotive exports to the US fell by about half in nominal terms, though this decline was more than offset by increased exports to other markets, particularly Europe.

Just take a look at the African Refiners and Distributors Association conference, which took place in Cape Town last week. Even as the EU put a list of African exports on the tariff list through its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, US leaders in business and government vouched for Africa.

Honeywell president Ken West said the company was excited about the “once in a generation” prospects that came with Africa’s growing and young population. He said more than 60% of the global population growth between 2026 and 2050 will come from the African continent.

ASEAN went from an organisation suspicious of free-trade agreements to become the founding institution of the world’s largest operating free-trade agreement. According to the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, the ASEAN Free-Trade Area has increased trade for the region by more than 24% since its introduction in 1992.

The answers to South Africa’s economic growth challenges are complex, but the solutions are clear. Get involved in the party that everyone else in the world is trying to get an invite to — get into Africa.

One of the most significant opportunities lies in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an ambitious project that aims to transform Africa into the world’s largest free-trade area, connecting 1.3-billion consumers and unlocking $31.1bn in export potential, to lift millions out of poverty.

The sooner South Africa gets cracking on making the AfCFTA a reality, the better. But it is not enough just to be listed as a de-facto participant. We must be the AfCFTA’s boldest champion, its loudest cheerleader and its most ardent defender.