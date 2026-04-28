EDITORIAL | Dimpane deserves a chance to prove herself and lead

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The recent appointment of Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane as acting national police commissioner has sparked heated debate across South Africa.

Predictably, critics have rushed to question her credentials, arguing that she is not a “career cop” and should never have been trusted with this critical role. But as a nation desperate for change and accountability, we must ask ourselves, have career cops truly delivered on the trust we have placed in them?

For years, South Africans have watched in horror as the very leaders entrusted with our safety have become entangled in the web of criminal cartels.

Evidence before the Madlanga commission has laid bare the rot at the heart of our police service. Career officers are implicated in protecting crime syndicates, interfering with investigations and betraying grieving families seeking justice.

Her critics conflate experience with integrity, but South Africans know all too well that years in uniform do not guarantee a commitment to law and order.

These are not baseless accusations, they are the lived experiences of citizens who have seen justice denied, time and again, by those who should have been its fiercest defenders.

It is precisely because of this painful history that Dimpane deserves a chance.

Her critics conflate experience with integrity, but South Africans know all too well that years in uniform do not guarantee a commitment to law and order.

If anything, our experience with “career cops” has left us more vulnerable, not less. Many have found themselves on the payrolls of criminal cartels, willing to go to any lengths to protect their own interests at the expense of justice and public trust.

Now is not the time to cling to the old guard or be distracted by noisy detractors who benefit from a broken system. South Africa must rally behind Dimpane and give her the opportunity to prove herself.

We must judge her by her actions and her resolve to fight crime and root out corruption, not by whether she fits some outdated idea of what a police commissioner should look like.

Let us learn from our disappointment in the past and commit ourselves to supporting new leadership that may finally place the interests of ordinary South Africans above all else.

Dimpane deserves more than our skepticism, she deserves our hope, and a fair chance to lead.