PALI LEHOHLA | South Africa at 32: this freedom mandates a sovereign audit, not a celebration

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The national mood has been in terminal decline as South Africa is a pharaoh’s dream of Egypt, a country of two halves ― 16 fat cows and wheat yield, followed by 16 of lean cows marked by plunder and shock.

Two judges mark this period as one of democracy betrayed— Raymond Zondo and Mbuyiseli Madlanga are mired in this nightmare. The mood at 32 is far from the one that Rwanda, its exact twin, enjoys.

Thirty-two years ago it was very obvious where South Africa was headed and where Rwanda was. Paul Kagame had to come to terms with what had happened while Madiba was arranging for reconciliation on a grand stage, the Rugby World Cup that we won and the Africa Cup of Nations that followed. The stars were different.

But alas 32 years on, Morena Mohlomi’s* mirror sees different outcomes. Yet Kagame is not lifting his foot from the pedal in delivering service delivery to the Rwanda population. In South Africa it is the judiciary and the auditor-general who are telling the executive about the collapse of public trust in public institutions.

In a study conducted by the Human Science Research Council, with only eight months to the local government elections, the Independent Electoral Commission sits in an unenviable corner measuring how far South Africans have lost trust in democratic values ― from 70% to 36%.

As South Africa experiences its 32nd year of democracy, the national mood is one of deep, statistical disquiet. The narrative of “freedom” and “liberation”, once potent drivers of national cohesion, must now be cross-referenced against a harder currency: the numerical truth. For 32 years, we have measured democracy through the lens of political participation — the orderly queue, the inked finger, the change of guard. This is insufficient. True democracy is not measured by the frequency of votes, but by the convergence of economic participation with human dignity.

By this measure, at 32, South Africa’s democracy is in a profound crisis of authenticity. We have mistaken the infrastructure of democracy (parliaments, chapters, and courts) for the substance of freedom.

The chronicles of evidence make a devastating case: the promise of 1994 has not been merely deferred; it has been statistically invalidated by the spatial reality of the populace. Unsurprising therefore to see a cliff drop from 70% in trust in democracy to 36% in under 30 years. For three decades, we have allowed the state to manage inequality rather than eliminate it. We have deployed social grants as a temporary anaesthetic, allowing the underlying disease of economic exclusion to fester, transforming it into a structural component of our geography.

To understand the precariousness of this moment, we must move beyond the platitudes of “nation-building” and apply the rigorous diagnostic tools of cultural economic geography.

When you deny people economic agency, you strip them of democratic agency. Freedom becomes abstract. It becomes a commodity that can be promised in five-year cycles but never realised.

The central threat to our democratic longevity is not corruption — as corrosive as it is — but the 1:1 ratio paradox. This is the point where the number of non-economically active citizens statistically converges with the number of employed citizens. As our population grows and the formal economy contracts, this ratio is tilting towards dependency, not autonomy.

The World Bank is quite misplaced when it argues that South Africa’s economy has too small an informal sector ― that argument is devoid of economic reasoning and is unsurprisingly uninformed for the World Bank ― and the IMF lacks the texture of economic argument in their orthodoxy. They still need to be schooled on the essence of cultural economic geography and Mohlomi’s philosophy.

We are operating under a system that is economically unsustainable and democratically fragile. Democracy requires a participatory surplus. It requires that the majority of the population are active value-creators in the economy, thereby giving them a tangible stake in the stability of the state. Instead, we have created a participatory deficit, where the majority are dependent on the productive output of a shrinking and extractive minority.

This is the failure of “vocational absorptive capacity”. When you deny people economic agency, you strip them of democratic agency. Freedom becomes abstract. It becomes a commodity that can be promised in five-year cycles but never realised. The 1:1 ratio is a structural alarm; it tells us that the current system cannot hold.

This failure is not abstract; it is spatially inscribed. The most rigorous evidence of our stalled democracy lies within the census mesh — the longitudinal tracking of Enumeration Areas (EAs) from 1996 through to 2022.

Without analysing micro-level statistics at the ward and place name level, national averages remain deceptive. The state celebrates the expansion of “access to water” from 60% in 1996 to 85% today. This is a political narrative. A different question would be: where is that access, and who controls it?

The Lehohla Ledger’s** formulaic manifestation** uses spatial autocorrelation (Global Moran’s I) to measure whether development is systemic or fragmented.

In wards like 59 in Mamelodi, the Contiguity Coefficient reveals high Clustering. Entire communities are locked in ‘Service Ghettos’. Conversely, in wards like 104 in Midrand, the coefficient reveals high dispersion. (Supplied)

In wards such as 59 in Mamelodi, the contiguity coefficient reveals high clustering (I > 0). Entire communities are locked in service ghettos. This proves that our failure is systemic. We are not simply dealing with individual pockets of poverty; we are dealing with a spatial blueprint that predates 1994 and has been reinforced by 32 years of erratic development. The geography itself is excluding people, turning them into wretches of the census mesh. This is a profound violation of the promise of integration.

Conversely, in wards like 104 in Midrand, the coefficient reveals high dispersion (I < 0). A checkerboard of access. A gated estate with world-class water access sits contiguous to an informal settlement without a single pipe. This confirms fragmented governance. It proves that the state is not governing, it is reacting. It is deploying infrastructure along lines of property value, not human utility. Democracy in this ward is a transactional arrangement that favours the connected while abandoning the marginal.

At 32, we must stop asking the people to celebrate their freedom. Instead, we must mandate a sovereign audit of the democratic contract. We cannot fix what we cannot measure. This audit must be led not by the politicians who have presided over the decline, but by the successor sages — a new generation of evidence-based leaders who are anchored in statistical analysis.

This sovereign audit is the first step of the sovereign harvest, a strategic commitment to reclaiming the national output for the people. It demands a radical application of cultural economic geography. We must realign development with Mohlomi’s principle of linking intergenerational value creation directly to the geographic reality of the community. We must transition from a dependency economy to a production economy, utilising innovation to create local manufacturing co-operatives that are community-owned.

The Chronicles of Evidence, 450 pages of my life work under construction, provide the diagnosis; the Lehohla Ledger provides the cure. At 32, South Africa does not need a new vision; it needs a new maths. It needs a commitment to numerical truth as the bedrock of policy.

We must move beyond the lesser ledger of party politics and embrace the successor ledger of the state. Only then, by submitting the national experiment to a rigorous numerical audit, can we convert the deferred freedom of the past 32 years into the authentic liberation of the next. The people are waiting for their numbers to align with their dignity. We must not make them wait another year.

** My experience in statistical applications of 65 years has consolidated in what has become 2,752 instruments of the Lehohla Ledger. It is an intellectual trove driven by over 3,500 articles that I penned throughout my work life as a bureaucrat and as a member of the public.

* These columns are informed by Morena Mohlomi, the 18th-century sage in medicine, philosophy and cultural economic geography, a man ahead of his time who continues to guide the modern generation to understand the essence of intergenerational value creation through the deployment of new instruments of power. The philosophy of this Mosotho chief and its revelation through the application of statistical tools ― of my work life ― has driven me to seek and excavate the evidence of our progress or lack thereof as South Africa concludes 32 years of democracy. The architecture is anchored in spatial statistics.