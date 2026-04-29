EDITORIAL | South Africa’s draft AI policy withdrawal a crisis of credibility

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s sudden withdrawal of its draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy is more than a bureaucratic stumble. It is a reputational blow that undermines the state’s credibility just as nations worldwide are racing to establish themselves as leaders in digital innovation.

The draft contained fabricated academic references, apparently generated by AI, which were not caught before publication. This episode exposes weaknesses in governance, lapses in oversight and a troubling lack of quality control in a policy area that demands precision and trust.

AI is not a minor or peripheral issue. It is a general‑purpose technology that will shape productivity, competitiveness and economic growth for decades. A credible framework is essential not only to mitigate risks but also to unlock opportunities. When a flagship national strategy — especially one meant to regulate a transformative technology — is found to rest on false citations, confidence in the policymaking process erodes.

Government officials themselves admitted that the incident damaged the integrity of the policy. By withdrawing the draft under a cloud of credibility concerns, the government has set back its own ambitions and potentially weakened the country’s position in the digital economy.

In the competition for AI investment, perception matters as much as infrastructure. Investors weigh not only market potential but also regulatory stability and institutional competence.

The draft policy was positioned as a cornerstone of South Africa’s ambition to lead on AI in Africa, outlining new institutions and governance structures. Its withdrawal sends the opposite signal: that lately, the country is struggling with the fundamentals of policymaking in a fast‑moving technological field.

A policy meant to regulate AI responsibly was itself undermined by unverified AI‑generated content. The incident illustrates the very risks governance frameworks are supposed to guard against — hallucinated outputs, unchecked automation and the absence of human oversight.

Legal experts noted in recent weeks after the draft publication was gazetted that the policy sought to position AI as a tool for inclusive growth, job creation, cost reduction and a developing Africa. It emphasised that AI regulation must be grounded in South Africa’s constitutional framework, human rights standards and socio‑economic realities, including inequality and the digital divide. These are critical priorities. Yet the credibility gap created by the withdrawal risks overshadowing them.

In the competition for AI investment, perception matters as much as infrastructure. Investors weigh not only market potential but also regulatory stability and institutional competence. South Africa urgently needs a credible AI framework to guide innovation, manage risks, and align with international standards. Delays will leave a vacuum that could deter investment and slow adoption across key sectors.

While rebuilding trust will take time, the episode offers an opportunity to reset. A credible replacement policy must be developed with transparency, rigorous peer review and meaningful engagement with industry, academia and civil society. It should also catalyse the development of internal capacity for the government to use AI responsibly.

South Africa cannot afford for this episode to define its digital future. The real test now is whether the state learns from the failure and rebuilds with urgency and humility.