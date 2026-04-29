NTOKOZO MAHLANGU | If your board cannot explain AI decisions, it is not governing them

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Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing decisions that were, until recently, the domain of human judgment.

Artificial intelligence is already making decisions inside South African companies. The issue is no longer adoption. It is that many boards cannot fully explain or account for those decisions.

Corporate governance debates in South Africa tend to follow failure rather than anticipate it. The collapse of Steinhoff International forced boards to confront the limits of financial oversight. The ongoing challenges at Eskom showed how quickly institutional safeguards can weaken when independence erodes. In both cases, the problem was not only control. It was accountability. Who is responsible when systems fail?

A similar shift is now under way. It has not yet triggered a local crisis, but the warning signs are visible. AI is increasingly influencing decisions that were, until recently, the domain of human judgment.

In banking and insurance, machine learning models assess creditworthiness and detect fraud at a scale no human system could match. In telecommunications, algorithms shape pricing, product design and customer engagement. These systems are introduced incrementally and often framed as efficiency gains or innovation. Their governance implications receive far less scrutiny.

This creates a growing tension. As decision-making becomes more data-driven, it does not necessarily become more transparent. The pathways through which outcomes are produced are often difficult to trace, particularly when models rely on vast and complex datasets. What appears to be more precise decision-making can in practice make it harder to determine where judgment is exercised and where accountability resides.

There are already global warning signs. The launch of the Apple Card drew scrutiny over disparities in credit limits between men and women. Amazon withdrew a recruitment tool after it was found to replicate historical bias in hiring data. These examples may sit outside South Africa, but the risks they expose, bias, opacity and weak accountability, are inherent in the design and deployment of such systems.

Closer to home, South Africa is accelerating digital adoption across financial services, telecommunications and the public sector. At the same time, the enforcement of the Protection of Personal Information Act has increased expectations around how data is used and governed. Yet governance conversations at the board level still tend to frame artificial intelligence as a strategic capability rather than a governance priority.

It is no longer sufficient to interrogate outcomes alone. Boards need a working understanding of how these systems function, how models are built, how they are assessed and where their limitations lie. Without this, oversight becomes superficial.

For boards, the challenge is not simply adopting modern technology. It is adapting governance to a fundamentally different decision-making environment.

Corporate governance has always centred on oversight and accountability. AI does not change that mandate. It complicates it. Individuals or committees no longer solely make decisions. They are increasingly mediated through systems that do not easily lend themselves to explanation.

In practical terms, this requires a shift in how boards exercise oversight. It is no longer sufficient to interrogate outcomes alone. Boards need a working understanding of how these systems function, how models are built, how they are assessed and where their limitations lie. Without this, oversight becomes superficial.

This does not mean that every board member must become a technical specialist. It does mean that boards must ask better questions. What data is being used to train these models? How are bias and fairness assessed? Where are the points of human intervention? How are decisions audited and explained?

South Africa’s governance tradition, shaped by the King Reports, has consistently emphasised ethical leadership, accountability and responsiveness to stakeholders. These principles do not diminish in an AI-driven environment. They demand more deliberate application.

The central question remains unchanged. Are organisations able to account for the decisions made in their name?

If a board cannot explain how an algorithm arrived at a decision, whether that decision relates to credit, employment or pricing, it cannot credibly claim to govern it.

And if governance does not extend to the systems making decisions, it is only a matter of time before the next failure forces the issue into the open.

Dr Ntokozo Mahlangu is a risk management specialist and a strategic advisory board member of The DaVinci Institute