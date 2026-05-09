LETTERS | Dark truths about NMB

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Seven people were killed and multiple others injured following a collision between a minibus taxi and a bus on Monday morning on Mel Brookes Avenue in Kariega. Picture: Werner Hills

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Black clouds are hovering and emotions are high after tragedy struck the township of KwaNobuhle. Seven people died when a bus and a minibus collided on Monday. Uitenhage & District Taxi Association spokesperson Lubabalo Vesele shared his thoughts that “the accident could have been avoided” and “[it’s] very difficult for drivers in the dark”. He said it is not the first time such an accident has occurred in the same street.

The incident has once again highlighted delays by the municipality in fixing street lights. The accident happened on the day the ANC deployed its heavyweights to follow up on developments in the metro. I hope they felt the reality we often face in our community.

The surge of crime is untenable; urgent intervention is essential. Our government is waiting for something big to happen before taking steps, while we have to endure fear in our own township. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave our mayor Babalwa Lobishe the thumbs-up for great job in restoring unity and stability in the metro. However the reality shows KwaNobuhle is in turmoil, fighting against perpetrators who often target vulnerable communities.

-Wandile Mtana, KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage

Save students from learning credit lessons the hard way

Re “NSFAS ‘loan shark’ charged 45% interest” (Sunday Times, April 26) on allegations of illegal lending to NSFAS-funded students is deeply concerning, but unfortunately not surprising. We welcome NSFAS’s decision to investigate these allegations. Where wrongdoing is found, those responsible must be held fully accountable.

However, the case highlights a growing and often underreported reality: when financially vulnerable individuals are unable to access safe, regulated credit, they do not stop borrowing; instead, they are pushed toward informal and illegal lenders who operate without oversight or accountability.

In this instance, students already under financial strain appear to have been exposed to exorbitant interest rates and coercive lending practices while waiting for delayed aid payments. This is precisely the environment in which unregulated lenders thrive, exploiting urgency, limited options and, often, a lack of financial awareness.

What makes this particularly troubling is the vulnerability of those affected. Many young people engage with credit for the first time during their student years, often without a clear understanding of how it works, what constitutes fair lending, or the risks involved in borrowing under extreme conditions. This underscores the urgent need for stronger financial literacy and consumer education, particularly among young South Africans.

At the same time, it reinforces the importance of a well-functioning, regulated credit market. Responsible short-term lenders, operating within the National Credit Act, are required to conduct affordability assessments, disclose costs transparently and adhere to strict consumer protection standards.

However, as access to formal credit becomes more constrained, due to tighter affordability requirements and broader economic pressures, more consumers may find themselves with no option but to turn to informal lenders.

Addressing this challenge requires a balanced approach; one that strengthens enforcement against illegal lending, improves financial education and ensures that regulated credit remains accessible. When the formal system cannot meet demand, it is not borrowing that disappears; it is protection.

- Nita Morgan, director of Prime Loans

PhDs in evading accountability

Edwin Naidu’s opinion piece on the corruption at the University of Fort Hare (Sunday Times, May 3), is a welcome contribution to the evidence dossier of corruption and governance failures at the majority of historically black universities (HBUs).

These universities, as is the case with Fort Hare, survived the brutal and often violent repression of the apartheid police during student anti-apartheid protests. Besides producing strong political leaders, the HBUs became an important source of black professionals who contributed to the transformation of South African society. It could easily be argued that the pervasive corruption and governance failures at the HBUs are a reflection of the broader corruption that permeates all government institutions under the ANC government.

Financial corruption at universities does not only steal public funds that are meant to help poor students obtain university qualifications, but it derails universities from executing their core mandate. The mission of teaching, research and community service is compromised by corrupt elements who operate at the behest of equally corrupt ANC-aligned politicians.

The financial corruption at the majority of HBUs requires urgent intervention to stop the thef of public funds. This is easier said than done, primarily because legislation allow universities to manage their affairs without interference from the government or any other interested parties. This is commonly referred to as part of the academic freedom enjoyed by universities. In a society where financial corruption has permeated all government institutions, some universities have used the principle of academic freedom (and related legislation) to avoid financial accountability. In a sense, they have used this to conceal financial corruption and related governance failures. We have a responsibility, as society, to find ways of holding university administrators accountable.

One way would be to extend the mandate of the auditor-general to include universities. This would provide unbiased financial reporting on all universities. The AG could also help universities manage their finances and affairs in the best interest of society. The AG should start at Fort Hare to rescue this iconic tertiary institution from collapse. Only urgent intervention will make the university live up to its motto, “In your light, we shall see the light”.

-Tutu Faleni (PhD), former education lecturer at Unisa

Barney withdrawal symptoms

For the first time in years, I have not seen Barney Mthombeni’s incisive and thoroughly researched article in your newspaper. I wondered.

He is the reason I subscribe to your newspaper.

My friends and I find his articles extremely balanced and objective. We also enjoy his intellectual style of writing even though he always sends us to dictionaries to look up words. That we do not mind. We learn in the process. We always get something out of his unique and impactful writing.

Please tell us if we will continue to see his flagship articles, which must be compiled into a book. Such a compilation will represent the best public comment on contemporary South Africa. South Africa needs more of his writing and his type.

- Nana

Editor’s response: You will be happy to see that Barney is back in his regular slot!