Mampara of the week: Dada Morero

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Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero seems to believe that all that is required to get finance minister Enoch Godondwana off his back is tea and a koeksister.

His comments this week, after a severe tongue-lashing from the minister over his metro’s financial crisis, certainly suggest as much. Mamprero called for “calm”, saying he had asked for a meeting with Godongwana so he could explain that the city is “steadfastly committed to sound financial management”.

I’m sure the minister will be instantly appeased.

What a relief! Who would have thought that a good ol’ chinwag was all that was needed to sweep R25bn in debt under the table.

Clearly Morero has driven over one pothole too many to think straight, landing him in the position of this week’s mayoral mampara.