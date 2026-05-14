EDITORIAL | Move over, Sundowns, a new champ is waiting in the wings

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Victor Letsoalo celebrates his penalty scored for TS Galaxy with teammate Mlungisi Mbunjana in their Betway Premiership win against Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on the May 12 2026.

South African soccer supporters are on the verge of seeing a new champion for the first time in nine years, marking the end of an indomitable era of the Mamelodi Sundowns mean machine.

With Sundowns losing to TS Galaxy on Tuesday night, the 3-2 defeat in Mbombela meant the eight-year dominance of the domestic league by the defending champions is all but over.

All that remains is for Orlando Pirates, who pushed the all-conquering consecutive eight-time champions all season long, to win their next fixture against Durban City on Saturday and their captain Nkosinathi Sibisi will hoist high the holy grail that has eluded the Sea Robbers since 2012 — with a match to spare.

Those of Pirates persuasion will be deluded to think that the newly minted Nedbank Cup champions from Durban will roll over and hand them the coveted silverware on a platter.

Just like Galaxy, who were gallant in denying Downs a victory in their final match, City will arrive at the Orlando Amstel Arena prepared to play party poopers.

If he succeeds in getting over the line, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will seal a memorable maiden season by closing the campaign with the MTN8, Carling Knockout and League titles.

In the event of a draw, or worse a defeat, to the Durban side, the Pirates dream will be deferred or denied but delayed.

Pirates will have to make certain of a win against Orbit College — who themselves will be no pushovers as they battle to avoid the dreaded relegation axe — on May 23, to confirm themselves as the new champions.

If that eventuality is realised, it will end a ruthless monopoly and the stranglehold Sundowns have maintained as they turned the Betway Premiership into a one-horse race in a manner similar to what Paris Saint Germain does in the French football league.

If he succeeds in getting over the line, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will seal a memorable maiden season by closing the campaign with the MTN8, Carling Knockout and League titles.

It will be a fine feather in the cap for the Moroccan mentor who started life at Pirates with disastrous back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, results which saw some hot-headed Pirates supporters calling for his head.

All is not lost for his Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso. He has to get his players fully focused on the mammoth mission of succeeding where they failed last season: winning the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Translating their domestic domination to continental competition has been mission impossible for the 2016 champions, who fell at the final hurdle in last season’s final.

Getting a great result against AS FAR Rabat in the first leg on Saturday will put Sundowns in good stead going to the second leg on May 24.

And conquering the continent will be an even sweeter prize to savour.