FULUFHELO NELWAMONDO | Hallucinating state insists on putting AI cart before horse

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South Africa’s draft national artificial intelligence policy collapsed under the weight of fake academic references generated by AI itself. What should have been a defining moment in the country’s digital future became an international cautionary tale instead.

The irony is stark. A policy intended to govern the responsible use of AI could not survive basic human verification. And yet the national conversation that followed may have missed the deeper lesson entirely.

The scandal is not evidence that South Africa urgently needs a stronger AI policy. It is evidence that the country has developed an unhealthy obsession with governance theatre while neglecting technological capability itself. And our response appears to be to appoint another committee to redesign the fire station.

After withdrawing the policy, communications minister Solly Malatsi appointed a new AI advisory panel composed of academics, lawyers and technology experts to help guide the process forward. Many welcomed this as decisive leadership. But the uncomfortable truth is that the collapse of the policy was never caused by a shortage of experts.

South Africa already possesses highly capable AI researchers, ethicists, engineers and legal scholars. What we lack is something much harder:

state technical capability;

compute infrastructure;

industrial AI deployment;

engineering scale; and

institutional execution discipline.

The scandal exposed a painful reality: South Africa is trying to govern a technological future it has not yet meaningfully built. And that is becoming a recurring pattern in our national development model. We increasingly confuse policy production with technological progress.

The real danger is not hallucinating AI. The real danger is hallucinatory states

The countries leading the AI revolution are not winning because they have the best advisory panels. They are winning because they are building:

hyperscale compute infrastructure;

semiconductor ecosystems;

foundational AI models;

sovereign cloud platforms;

industrial robotics; and

globally competitive engineering pipelines.

South Africa, meanwhile, risks becoming a country that hosts AI conferences while importing AI capability from elsewhere. This is not an argument against ethics or responsible governance. Responsible AI matters enormously. But responsibility does not emerge from policy documents alone. It emerges from:

competent institutions;

technically capable leadership;

strong engineering ecosystems; and

operational maturity.

This is why the deeper lesson is that South Africa’s institutional capability gap may be far larger than its AI governance gap.

The real danger is not hallucinating AI. The real danger is hallucinatory states. States that produce frameworks without capability, strategies without infrastructure and governance structures without execution capacity. That is the true national risk.

South Africa already possesses extensive legal instruments capable of dealing with most foreseeable AI harms in areas such as labour law, consumer protection, privacy legislation, administrative justice, antidiscrimination law and competition law, to name a few.

The problem is not regulatory absence. The problem is enforcement weakness and institutional fragility. Yet instead of confronting this honestly, we continue expanding governance architecture: commissions, advisory panels, regulatory authorities and consultation processes.

The original draft policy itself proposed creating multiple new governance institutions, including a national AI commission, AI ethics board and AI regulatory authority. But one must ask: what exactly are we regulating from a position of technological weakness?

The AI policy scandal matters far beyond fake citations. It revealed a deeper developmental problem: we are governing faster than we are building

South Africa is not currently a semiconductor leader, a hyperscale compute provider, a frontier-model developer or a major industrial AI exporter. We are trying to regulate a global technological revolution while remaining largely consumers within it. This is why the current policy trajectory risks becoming performative.

South Africa is trying to govern at the beginning of the journey rather than building the foundations necessary to participate meaningfully in the race itself. This is why the AI policy scandal matters far beyond fake citations. It revealed a deeper developmental problem: we are governing faster than we are building.

The central question facing South Africa is therefore not how do we write a better AI policy? The real question is: how do we build a technologically capable state in the age of AI?

Those are fundamentally different projects. One produces conferences, frameworks, committees and policy papers. The other produces engineers, compute infrastructure, industrial capability, globally competitive companies and national technological power.

The countries that shape the future of AI will not necessarily be those with the thickest policy documents. They will be those with:

the best engineers;

the strongest research ecosystems;

the deepest compute capacity;

the richest data infrastructure; and

the courage to build.

South Africa still has the talent to become such a country — but not if we continue confusing governance theatre with technological progress.

The fire station caught fire. And the lesson is not that we need a larger fire station. The lesson is that someone forgot — or has not yet learnt — how to fight fires.

• Fulufhelo Nelwamondo holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering from Wits University, and is a senior member of the Association for Computing Machinery and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.