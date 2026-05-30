KEALEBOGA MAPHUNYE | June 16: the day that defined the battle lines

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School children run from teargas and bullets fired by the police in Soweto on June 16 1976, the first day of the student uprising. Picture: Thomas Khoza

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South Africa this year celebrates the golden jubilee of the June 16 1976 Soweto uprising. Unbelievably, 50 years have elapsed since that fateful day, and the anniversary prompts memories, emotions and reflections for those who participated in the historic events that ultimately led to Freedom Day, April 27 1994.

The uniqueness of this day is that for the first time during apartheid, schoolchildren, students and the youth rose en masse to challenge a draconian system, armed with stones, dustbin lids and petrol bombs. Our patience and fear of the system had reached a point of no return.

As township youths and students living largely on the margins of an affluent but racist society, several hurdles initially confronted us. These ranged from police harassment and arrests, being bitten by police dogs and being sold out by informers to enduring beatings, torture and the killing of student activists. Other attempts to discourage us included threats, misinformation and warnings that our education was doomed if we did not stop challenging Bantu Education and apartheid.

Pessimists also warned us that we were “too young and naïve” to challenge apartheid

In what seemed like a biblical David-and-Goliath tussle, at face value the system looked organised, powerful and unassailable. Many doomsayers told the students that the regime’s repressive machinery would annihilate them.

Pessimists also warned us that we were “too young and naïve” to challenge apartheid, urging us to first read “big books” about South Africa’s history and attempts at liberation by our parents and grandparents.

Yet we persevered, choosing the dangerous path of school boycotts, stay-away marches, confrontations with the apartheid police and several other forms of struggle.

One question often asked about this day is: why did students go on the rampage? To answer this question, we must examine it from different angles.

First, the apartheid regime usually ignored black people’s concerns and arrested and detained “troublemakers”, using informers to infiltrate militant groups. It also sentenced “instigators” to long prison terms.

Second, unlike our parents and grandparents, who were subdued in the 1960s during the era of the Sharpeville massacre, the 1976 generation were more militant and determined to defy the regime to achieve their demands.

Third, many in this generation did not want to live the lives of their parents, which largely comprised working for whites, frequenting beer halls, going to church and generally behaving apolitically. We were adamant that we could no longer leave our fate in the hands of such parents, many of whom were terrified of losing what little they had if they challenged the system.

The 1976 student generation was not assimilated into the master-servant relationships that apartheid had inculcated in their parents. Therefore, it was inevitable that the enforcement of Afrikaans in black schools would ignite a student revolt hitherto unseen in the republic.

Early that day we began marching in the dusty Soweto streets, waving anti-apartheid and anti-Afrikaans placards for the first time in our lives, singing freedom and struggle songs in excitement. While marching from one township and school to another, I felt that things would never be the same again.

Marching past Naledi Extension, Tladi, Moletsane, Mapetla, Rockville and Molapo, towards Mofolo and Dube, we were defiant and felt powerful. Along the way, several ordinary township dwellers and parents showed amazing support and encouragement.

As we moved closer to Orlando, our intended destination, we became confident that our demands would be met. At that time, our main demand was for the state to reverse its decision to impose Afrikaans on black schools. But I remember feeling that the language policy was merely a small cog in the oppressive system, and ending it would not address the black community’s main ambition — freedom from the whole system.

The student leadership or “engine” behind that day’s march was not immediately visible, giving most of us the impression that it was spontaneous. Gradually, some marshals appeared along the way, urging students to march peacefully, wave their placards and sing freedom songs condemning the then police minister, Jimmy Kruger, and prime minister, John Vorster. When we reached Phefeni, near Orlando West, Tsietsi Mashinini, first president of the Soweto Students’ Representative Council, addressed us.

What I cherish about this day is that it defined the battle lines between the oppressed black masses and the oppressive government until the system crumbled in April 1994. This essentially marks the relevance of this day to the “New South Africa”. We learnt many lessons about students’ roles in civic duty and support for community causes.

Yet many unanswered questions remain: what really happened to Tsietsi Mashinini, who killed him, where is Mbuyisa Makhubu, and what happened to numerous unaccounted-for youths and students?