LETTERS | Don’t blame immigrants

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Hundreds of anti-immigrant members from March and March, Operation Dudula and Amabhinca Nation forced shops to close in the Durban CBD this week

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If there is any evidence that the anti-immigrant protests around the country led by formations such as March and March are a huge hoax and mask deeper societal problems, it is the recent happening in Kraaifontein near Cape Town in the Western Cape.

Media reports indicate that students from around three high schools in the area abandoned their classes and marched to the police station to demand that foreigners leave their school and the country. How on earth are these students impacted by any perceived “migrants taking over our jobs” mantra that is perpetuated by March and March?

These students, beyond assaulting somebody thought to be a foreigner, rampaged through the place, looting and stoning passing cars — criminal acts which had nothing to do with their so-called protest.

The fact of the matter is that all that is happening around these so-called anti-immigrant protests is a red herring and masks deep societal problems. There is no tangible evidence that has ever been produced that African immigrants are responsible for the high unemployment rate or that they are substantially responsible for the high crime rate.

The reality is that, beyond the myths being propagated by their purveyors, these South Africans are frustrated by legitimate problems but are unfortunately misdirecting their anger towards the most vulnerable rather than addressing the issue in a logical manner, such as confronting the government and the private sector for answers.

Even if all immigrants leave South Africa, the pervasive crime and high rates of unemployment will remain, and March and March will then have to identify another target enemy to march against and attack.

— Dr Thabisi Hoeane, Unisa political sciences HOD

Name changes should not erase Afrikaner legacy

In his Sunday Times column of May 24, Peter Bruce has successfully challenged the naivety and irrationality of changing the names of towns in our country.

We have become used to things being done to us but not with us and certainly not for us, and changing the names of towns is simply one of those many things.

For starters, such a process should reflect our commitment as a nation to building a South Africa where the affirmation of other cultural identities and historicity does not annihilate the cultural legacy of the Afrikaans-speaking people of South Africa. The process and outcome of changing the names of towns should be reflective and inclusive of the historical and cultural legacy of all the people of South Africa.

This will not happen easily unless we continuously remind ourselves of the kind of South Africa we are building for the coming generations. The changing of names should not only consider historical factors but should also be forward-looking and encourage a South Africa where the Afrikaans-speaking people of our country (who constitute the majority of white people) continue to work with black people of all cultural backgrounds.

The current process of changing the names of towns seems to exclude the Afrikaans people — it’s as though it’s geared towards changing all towns with Afrikaans names to any other name that sounds African, even if it’s ridiculous.

In pursuit of a nonracial and culturally diverse South Africa, we need to retain the names of some of the towns as a practical demonstration of preserving the historical and cultural legacy of Afrikaans people.

We all contributed (black and white people, the isiNtu-speaking people, Sotho-speaking people, Afrikaans-speaking people) to ending a society that was based on racial discrimination, and we need to continue to hold hands in creating a prosperous South Africa where racial discrimination belongs in the dustbin of history.

The authority to change the names of towns should be removed from ANC-dominated committees and transferred to men and women of integrity who will manage such processes and their outcomes in a manner that will find a balance between Afrikaans names and the affirmation of isiNtu and Sotho names.

The preservation of the historical and cultural legacy of the Afrikaans people of our country should not be the sole responsibility of the Afrikaans people but should be the collective mission of all the peoples of South Africa. And at the same time the pursuit of advancing and preserving the history and cultural legacy of the isiNtu and Sotho people should be the responsibility of all of us.

— Dr Tutu Faleni, via e-mail

Murder most foul

The brutal murders of a young pharmacist, her assistant and a security guard in KwaZulu-Natal and of two tourists in the Kruger National Park stand as a chilling indictment of the moral decay that continues to erode the fabric of our society.

Such murders — that occur every day — are an assault on the conscience of a nation and the collective humanity we claim to uphold. These barbaric acts reflect a complete disregard for life, dignity and the rule of law. If such acts are allowed to fade into memory without consequences, then we become silent accomplices to a growing indifference.

These ghastly deeds were committed in an extremely brutal manner. Our courts and the criminal justice system need to instil faith in society by adopting a zero-tolerance policy. Inaction will have a grave impact on our social order.

— Farouk Araie, Benoni

Our military is in a shocking state

While not really a fan of Carl Niehaus and his political motivations, his column about the poor state of our defence force is spot on.

It doesn’t matter which branch is examined, air, sea or land; all are in a shocking state and unable to perform their respective duties as any kind of “defence force”.

Spending on the military of 0.7% of GDP is pathetic when compared to our northern hemisphere counterparts, where 2% or above is the norm. Feel sorry for the men and women who want to serve and protect our country with one hand tied behind their backs.

A Sunday isn’t complete without the Sunday Times!

— Mike Hoare, via e-mail