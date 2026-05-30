LUCKY MATHEBULA | Tolashe crisis the tip of the iceberg in ANC’s next succession battle

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If we consider how the ANC’s handling of Sisisi Tolashe reveals that the next succession contest is already under way, this underscores the importance of internal party dynamics to the audience’s understanding of shifts in political power.

Leadership battles are structured long before formal declarations: through the leagues, alliance formations, provincial bargaining and the careful circulation of names. Public campaigns come late; strategic positioning comes first.

That is the grammar of ANC power: private conversations, strategic leaks, mediated speculation and the gradual assembly of a credible shortlist. By the time the party appears to enter an open contest, alignments are often already in place. The Tolashe crisis is therefore not an isolated disciplinary episode but a moment in which struggles over accountability, representation and succession become visible at once.

What is often underappreciated in this choreography is the intensity of the women’s lobby within the ANC. This is not merely a demand for descriptive representation. It is a long-standing political argument that a movement committed to nonsexism cannot indefinitely reserve its most consequential offices for men. Each succession cycle revives that claim and deepens its strategic resolve.

Tolashe’s recall matters because it sits at the intersection of three pressures shaping the ANC: ethical renewal, the struggle over women’s access to top office and early succession manoeuvring. In principle, consequence management against a senior leader can be defended. But in the ANC, discipline is rarely read as discipline alone. It is also interpreted as a political signal, a factional intervention and an institutional message.

The decisive issue is therefore not only whether the action against Tolashe was procedurally defensible but whether it will be seen as consistent with the ANC’s treatment of others accused of comparable or more serious misconduct. Once consistency is doubted, accountability loses its moral force and becomes open to factional reinterpretation. ANC history contains several examples of leaders who have converted internal sanctions into political capital. If this episode is read in this way, it will deepen the instability the party claims to be addressing.

Tolashe’s removal has turned the league into an early battleground for gender, legitimacy and succession, revealing whether the women’s lobby is gaining strategic influence or remaining symbolic.

The roots of this women’s lobby long predate the current debate over the deputy presidency, connecting past struggles to present ambitions. From the Bantu Women’s League, established in 1913 under Charlotte Maxeke, to the later ANC Women’s League, women organised not only around narrowly defined “women’s issues” but around political authority itself. The question was never simply whether women could mobilise for the movement but whether they could lead it.

In the democratic era, that argument acquired a powerful focal point in the treatment of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. She was a formidable and polarising leader, not a simple victim. Yet for many women in the ANC, her marginalisation became an enduring lesson in how female authority is mobilised and contained. Her sidelining came to symbolise the limits the movement was prepared to place on women’s power at the centre.

For that reason, the contemporary women’s lobby for the ANC presidency and deputy presidency carries more than immediate ambition; it carries historical grievance. Campaigns around figures such as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu have drawn force from a longer memory: that the movement’s most iconic woman leader commanded deep grassroots legitimacy yet was never fully trusted with the political centre. Part of today’s intensity is an attempt to prevent that history from recurring.

The race for the next ANC Women’s League president is crucial because it signals how gender dynamics influence leadership succession as the league now acts as a key node in the party’s future leadership architecture, especially leading up to December 2027. Tolashe’s removal has turned the league into an early battleground for gender, legitimacy and succession, revealing whether the women’s lobby is gaining strategic influence or remaining symbolic.

Succession battles are complicated by unstable provincial structures, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where reliance on task teams highlights organisational weaknesses. These weak foundations make the contest unpredictable, encouraging bargaining, factional pre-emption and improvisation, which can distort the orderly transfer of power within the party.

The shifting alliance environment, exemplified by the South African Communist Party’s more independent stance and Cosatu’s declining influence, signals a changing internal power landscape. These external shifts weaken traditional bloc cohesion, complicating negotiations over leadership succession and indicating a more fragmented internal environment that could influence future leadership outcomes.

The ANC Youth League enters this period weakened by unresolved organisational and ideological uncertainty. It has not fully escaped the long shadow of the Malema era, yet parts of it remain drawn to that model of militancy without comparable organisational depth. Its real opportunity is not to reproduce earlier insurgent charisma but to shape the terms on which a new generation enters the ANC’s leadership debate. So far, it has shown limited capacity to do so coherently.

Cosatu’s next leadership transition will matter less because it can determine outcomes directly than because it may show whether organised labour still retains enough cohesion to shape them indirectly. If it produces an agile leadership cohort, the federation may preserve some bargaining power within the alliance. If not, it will remain present but no longer decisive.

Taken together, these developments suggest that the central question is not simply who will prevail in 2027 but what kind of ANC will arrive there. The party is entering succession mode while its internal institutions are weakened, its alliance environment is unsettled and its disciplinary processes remain vulnerable to factional interpretation. The significance of the Tolashe crisis lies in this: it is not a passing skirmish but an early warning about how the next succession battle may unfold.

If the party cannot manage such moments with consistency and institutional confidence, the contest ahead will test not only who leads the ANC but whether the organisation can still contain the struggle it has already unleashed.