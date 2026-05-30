LUKHANYO NEER | Deposits into Africa’s granary as crucial as withdrawals

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This week, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation’s week-long Africa Day activities came to a close in Cape Town. Our theme, this year, was “Rebuilding African Unity in an Age of Fragmentation”. Across the week we moved from an Auda-Nepad (African Union Development Agency–New Partnership for Africa’s Development) at 25 business breakfast, into a constitutional colloquium in parliament, into the 16th Thabo Mbeki Africa Day Lecture itself, and on Africa Day proper, into a hall of high school learners at Milnerton High.

The conversation stayed mostly on familiar ground. Trade, sovereignty, institutional reform, geopolitics. Important ground, all of it. But for various legitimate reasons, the week left untouched the case I want to make here, which is that without a cultural renaissance, the political and economic instruments we keep designing become mere scaffolding around an empty room.

There is an image I have been turning over for a while, and I take it from the world-renowned architects of the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Centre (TMPC), which is being built in Riviera, Johannesburg and will open in 2028. The centre’s eight cylindrical forms, made of reinforced rammed earth, were drawn from the granaries of pre-colonial African societies. In African villages, the granary was the structure that decided whether a community survived the lean season. You stored last year’s harvest in it. You took from it through winter. You started next year’s planting from what was left. What the TMPC will hold is not grain; it will hold knowledge, culture, memory, and the long conversation African history has been having with itself for centuries.

I find the image useful because it changes the question. Most of what passes for development thinking on the continent begins from a deficit. What does Africa lack? What needs to be imported, borrowed, modernised, fixed? The granary asks something different. It asks what has already been harvested, and where, exactly, that harvest has ended up. The honest answer is uncomfortable. Africa has not run out of intellectual or cultural produce. Africa has been a continent whose produce was scattered into other people’s buildings, in other people’s languages, under other people’s catalogue numbers. The work of the renaissance, on this reading, is not invention from scratch. It is reopening the granary, and seeing what we still have.

Achille Mbembe, in a 2015 lecture on decolonising the archive, framed the same point more sharply than most. “The Western archive is singularly complex,” he wrote. “It contains within itself the resources of its own refutation. It is neither monolithic, nor the exclusive property of the West. Africa and its diaspora decisively contributed to its making and should legitimately make foundational claims on it.” Over the years, I have often come back to that passage. The work, as he describes it, is neither withdrawal nor protest. It is to walk into the global archive as a contributor rather than as a supplicant, and to start taking what is ours off the shelves where it has been mislabelled. The Thabo Mbeki Presidential Centre, when it opens, will be one site from which that work is organised.

The work of the renaissance, on this reading, is not invention from scratch. It is reopening the granary, and seeing what we still have.

A granary, though, is not a one-way structure. You cannot keep drawing from it without also putting in. For three decades, since the political openings of the early 1990s, we have largely framed cultural work in the language of retrieval. Restitution, repatriation, reclamation. But retrieval is half a cycle. A storehouse only ever emptied will, by the time our grandchildren reach for it, be bare. The harvest of our own moment has to be put inside the walls. Recordings. Manuscripts. Choreographies. Films. The arguments worked out in journals nobody reads yet, and the music made in rooms nobody has heard of yet. The centre is being designed to take in that contemporary material alongside the archives of historical leaders. Both harvests live in the same room.

This brings me to the heart of the matter, which is why culture is the condition of African unity rather than its decoration. Political unity is downstream of imagination. You cannot build what you cannot picture. For most of the 20th century, Africans were asked to picture themselves through other people’s lenses, and the result was a continent that struggled to recognise itself in the mirror. The Pan-Africanism of Nkrumah and Diop and Cabral was, before anything else, a labour of imagination. It was an insistence that a people told they had no history could be the authors of their own future. That insistence is what we are now called to renew. I think of it as the Renaissance Imagination, by which I mean the capacity to actually see the Africa that thinkers and movements have been gesturing towards, in different vocabularies, for more than a century. Without that capacity to see, the policy frameworks remain ink on paper.

The good news, worth saying in Africa Day week, is that the Renaissance Imagination is already being built. It is being built mostly by our cultural workers, often without much help from the state. Burna Boy carried Nigerian sound to a Grammy for Best Global Music Album with Twice As Tall, insisting on the night that the win was for his generation of Africans wherever they happened to be. Tyla, at 22, won the inaugural Grammy for Best African Music Performance for Water, and carried the category again in 2026 with Push 2 Start. Black Coffee took Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously, the first African artist to win in that category. Trevor Noah carried South African humour onto global stages for seven years as host of the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show. Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Nobel Prize in Literature reminded the world that African memory, migration and the long aftermath of colonial history are central to the human story. Nelson Makamo, the painter from Modimolle in Limpopo, put a child’s face on the cover of Time magazine in 2019, placing the gaze of a rural African child at the centre of a global conversation about optimism.

It is obvious the harvest is coming in. What is missing are enough appropriate buildings to receive it. Right now too much of the storage happens elsewhere. Recordings are certified in Los Angeles, novels are translated in London, paintings are auctioned in New York, Paris and Hong Kong. None of that is wrong on its own terms, and African work should travel. A continent producing this much, this fast, ought not to be borrowing every shelf it stores its harvest on. That is the gap the TMPC is being built to close. Not as a monument to a single life, which would miss the point entirely, but as a continental institution where the unfinished work of the African Renaissance can be staged, contested, taught and handed forward.

The unity our predecessors put together in 1963, when the Organisation of African Unity was founded on May 25, was a political feat of a kind we have not matched since, and the dismantling of formal colonialism and apartheid would not have happened without it. But the project rested on a wager that has not held up. The wager was that political solidarity, once established, would pull cultural solidarity along in its wake, like a barge behind a tug. It has turned out the wrong way around. A treaty unaccompanied by a shared imagination is just paper waiting to be ignored. The African Continental Free Trade Area is going to live or die on whether African producers, artists and ordinary citizens have started to feel themselves part of one continental life, and that feeling is not something legislation can manufacture. It has to be made, slowly, by cultural work, and there is no consultant we can hire to do it on our behalf.

So this is what I would say at the end of Africa Month. We need to go back to the granary, in whatever form the granary takes for you. To Lovedale Press, to Timbuktu, to the kingdoms of Mali and Benin, to the rock art of the Kgalagadi. But equally to the gallery that opened in Lagos last week, to the set Black Coffee played on Saturday, and to the book of poems Athambile Masola put into the world on Tuesday night. All of it is sacred. Take from the granary, yes, but put something in as well. Write the essay your grandchildren will need. Record the song that will outlast you. Endow the chair. Fund the residency. Donate the archive your mother left in a box in the garage. The TMPC, when its doors open in 2028, will be one of the places where this work gets gathered into something the continent can use to catalyse the African Renaissance. We need a great many more, in dialogue with each other, building the continental conversation no single institution can hold on its own.

Cheikh Anta Diop wrote that the return to ancient Egypt was not a delectation over the past but the condition of conceiving the African future. The same logic holds for the granary. Returning to it, and depositing in it, is the condition of the renaissance.